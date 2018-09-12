Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

KWMizzou asks: What are your biggest surprises through Week 2 of CFB?

GD: Arizona State at 2-0 under Herm Edwards is probably the biggest surprise nationally. Colorado winning at Nebraska surprised me. I think LSU is better than I thought and I was surprised Texas A&M hung with Clemson like it did even though I'm not sold A&M is necessarily good yet. On first blush, those are the things that have jumped out to me. Also, Texas is still poor. I don't know if it's a surprise, but it's notable.

rlt002 asks: Missouri has retired the numbers of just two players since the 1960s (Kellen Winslow and Brock Olivo). However, there are a multitude of players since then who hold season and career records at Mizzou who have not had their numbers retired (Chase Daniel, Brad Smith, Chase Coffman, Danario Alexander, Jeremy Maclin etc. etc.). Is there a certain time that needs to elapse to have this happen or does Mizzou just not want to recognize them? Seems like a good way to show appreciation for their efforts.

GD: After the Olivo thing, a number of people were upset. Mizzou made it a rule that to get your number retired you have to win a national award, graduate and maybe even some other things. Missouri's problem is it retired way too many numbers. Hang them in the rafters or put them on the wall, but don't retire them. There's no world in which Chase Daniel, Jeremy Maclin and Brad Smith shouldn't be recognized somewhere in that stadium. Mizzou should really figure this out. It's not that hard. They could ask me and I'd figure it out.

jrl3m8 asks: Redshirt Tracker - I'm assuming if they didn't play against Wyoming, they won't shed the shirt. Of those that have played in the two games so far, who do you expect to surpass the 4 game threshold?

Freshman wide receiver Jalen Knox seems sure to skip the redshirt Jordan Kodner

GD: We are keeping track of all the redshirt eligible players and their participation each week here. I think it's a safe bet that those who haven't played in either game aren't going to play more than four games (or really probably any). I'd expect the following to play beyond four games for sure: Jalen Knox, Kam Scott, Tyler Badie, Nick Bolton. I think the rest (Dominic Gicinto, Khmari Thompson, Jarvis Ware, Daniel Parker Jr., Jatorian Hansford, Trajan Jeffcoat) will be evaluated on a week to week basis. I don't think it's a sure thing either way with any of them. And obviously injuries could have an impact here as well.

Davidcupp asks: We just had two pretty big visitors this weekend, are you hearing anything juicy in regards to their visit?

GD: We are supposed to talk to Mario McKinney this week. E.J. Liddell doesn't seem to be doing interviews. Information has been tough to pin down. But we're not holding back. It's bad business for us to know things and not share them, so anything we can share, we'll share. If we get in touch with either one, you guys will be the first to know.

Bear_P_I asks: Badie is listed at 190 on the depth chart & roster. Assuming he stays around the 5'-9" mark, what kind of weight do you think he could add over the next couple of years without losing that speed of his?

GD: I don't really know. Honestly I don't get caught up in weights. First of all, I don't believe most of them. Brian Smith was always listed at 235 or 240 and he told us he was usually under 220. Tony Temple told me he'd start the season around 212 and end it under 200. So I really don't think it matters. Badie can play at his size. If the staff thinks it needs to add ten pounds and he can play just as well, they'll do it.

Tiger Cruise asks: Would you take Tua or Lock on this Mizzou team?

USA Today

GD: As of today, I'd take Drew Lock. By the end of the year, that answer might change. But Tua has been fantastic. He's averaging 13 yards per attempt and has a passer rating of 237 (Lock is 194.5). So I'd take either one and be pretty happy.

Ben B asks: What would have been the harm in letting Powell throw a few passes when he came in for his series? Not necessarily trying to run up the score but just give him some experience outside of practice.

GD: I agree with you. If you can't stop the other team's backups, that's on you. It's not running up the score if you score with backups. And Missouri needs to find out what it has if Lock goes down. Because as of now, it doesn't know. I'd have let him run the offense.

TigerinCincy asks: 1. You mentioned the lack of push the OLine is getting... the run game was just not there in the first half of the Wyoming game. I like that Dooley didn't abandon the run game, but why not throw it long to get some of the guys out of the box (which is what happened in the third quarter and the run game got better)? I keep hearing the Wyoming D-Line and LBs are strong, but shouldn't a SEC OLine that is big, even for the SEC, be able to push around a Mountain West D-line? 2. The DLine got better penetration on Wyoming this week, but only got to the QB when a blitz was called... Is this due to the lack of talent on DE? Would Daniel Parker be better for the team there than as a non-impact player at TE?

GD: 1) It's hard to find much fault with an offense that has scored 51 and 40 and could have scored quite a bit more in both games. Drew Lock threw for 398 yards so I think what the did was effective. And in that game, you're going to win, the defense is pitching a shutout, so why not try to work on some things that your'e not doing well. We took a lot of flack for giving Wyoming the edge when Missouri ran, but I think it played out. They've got a pretty solid defense...and Missouri still torched them. The run game is definitely something I'm watching, but I don't think it's time to sound the alarm yet. It just has to be decent to supplement Missouri's strength, which is the passing game. And I think you'll start to see teams gear up more to stop Lock and his receivers and when that happens, there should be more room to run. 2) I didn't break down all the plays or re-watch the game so I can't say for sure that what you say is true. But defensive end has been my biggest question about this team for months now, so I'm not exactly surprised that the pass rush is a question. But they've got Hansford and Jeffcoat who the staff apparently had above Parker. If they thought he'd be a bigger help at defensive end than tight end, they'd have kept him at tight end.

CamKCMIZ asks: With all the official visits happening in COMO and elsewhere, have you ever heard of a visit going poorly? Seems like all the visits "went well" and there is never really much info to differentiate from the other visits they've taken. Ever heard of one that was a disaster?

GD: In 16 years, I've heard bad reviews of two visits, one in each sport. I won't mention names, but in football way back shortly after I started there was a player who didn't get to wear the jersey number he wanted on his visit and I heard things didn't go very well with him. In hoops, there was a player who visited and the team told the coaches they didn't want him playing here. But that's two out of hundreds. Most visits are great. Good food, great family atmosphere, they really feel the love and could see themselves playing there. What kids say coming off of visits is next to meaningless.

mexicojoe asks: What is the protocol for hiring officiating crews for non conference games?

GD: I've got to give you credit. You usually come up with a question in the mailbag that I don't know the answer to and have never thought I about. I have absolutely no idea.

Alpha101 asks: Is Taylor Powell a viable starting QB for a winning team in the SEC or will Missouri have to bring in a grad transfer next season?

Jordan Kodner

GD: As of today, if I'm Mizzou, I'm looking at the grad transfer market (and probably looking beyond Jalen Hurts because I think he's going to have a lot of suitors and find it unlikely Missouri is a realistic landing spot). That said, Powell has an entire season and spring football to improve, as do Micah Wilson and Lindsey Scott. It's not impossible Mizzou goes into next season with the current roster at QB plus Connor Bazelak. But I would definitely look at what's out there on the grad transfer market. I can confidently say that's what Missouri would have done last year if Drew Lock had gone pro.

OPTiger11 asks: If you had an 100% transparency from any and all sources you needed (lets pretend you can talk to dead people so everything is available to you) to write a story or book, which sport and non-sport story would you cover?

GD: Wow, that's a great question. As far as things I've covered, it would have to be conference realignment. Or maybe a book with Quin Snyder where he just told the pure, unvarnished truth. Across all sports? Man, I don't know. Probably something having to do with PED's, when they really became prevalent and everyone who actually used them. As far as non-sports stories, I'm no good at those. I did news for a year in college and I really hated it. I struggled to do a 90 second TV story in news, no way I could write a book anyone would want to read. I'd fall asleep writing it, much less reading it.

Rockwall Tiger asks: What has happened to Alex Ofodile?

GD: He just got passed by other guys in camp. Other guys played better. Obviously he still has a chance to reverse that, but once freshmen have passed you, it's tough to make that ground up, especially during the season when you're getting fewer reps to impress the offensive coordinator.

Liv Paggiarino

TigerCruise asks: With Tray Jackson out of the running, who is the 3rd addition to the 2019 basketball class, assuming we get Liddell and McKinney(neither are locks).

GD: Right now, I don't know. They're still pursuing Harlond Beverly. They were in the top seven for Antavion Collum and I could see them making a renewed push for him. Those are the two names we'll probably start with.

Ragarm asks: Do you think Tray Jackson committing to MN this early was a surprise to Cuonzo? How about to you guys? Where is he from? Looks like most of his offers were from schools up to the North or East Coast so maybe it is less of a surprise than we may have been thinking.

GD: It surprised me, but honestly, I've never spoken to Tray Jackson so it's not like I was going on rock solid info. I have no idea if it surprised the staff. Jackson is a Michigan native, so it's not stunning that he is going to a Big Ten program. Also, a former Sunrise Christian coach is on staff at Minnesota and there are some ties to his prep school that way. I know Missouri fans aren't exactly used to not getting everyone they want in hoops recruiting, but sometimes it does happen. I'm sure Cuonzo Martin and staff have contingency plans in place. Now it's our job to figure out what those are.

cfudgeman asks: On Football regarding recruiting. It seems like we have 4-5 more guys that are considered guys they really need and want. Based on what I have read here. But the class will have 10-14 more spots. Who are the other 6-8 targets of importance?

GD: There are a lot of guys out there with offers and most of them haven't scheduled official visits yet. We'll see who's in town for the Georgia game and Mitchell Forde will be updating the Perfect Class story in the next week or so as well.

jay0864 asks: Your college playoff final four based on what you have seen so far and not necessarily projecting? (When will you start doing that on your Sunday post?)

GD: It's really way too early to start projecting. The four best teams I've seen so far are Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State. Georgia would be fifth. How's that for "new year same as the old year." Since all four of those teams are in different conferences, though, it won't be a shock if those are the four in the playoff. I think six weeks in is the fair time to start looking at who really has a chance. Anything before then is just fodder to get people mad at you.

TigerCruise asks: Is DLine Zou back? Elliot,Beckner, and Palmore looked ridiculous Saturday.

GD: I agree they played pretty well on Saturday. That said, you don't get to say you're back based on playing Wyoming. Let's see what they do against Georgia, South Carolina and Alabama and then we'll talk.

jjspkd asks: 1. What is more likely Lock going to NY or wherever it is being held as a Heisman Finalist or Mizzou going to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game. I do realize if the second scenario happens it is probably because the first one was at least deserved to happen. But for the purpose of this question let’s say only one can happen. 2. Isn’t cheesecake really more of a pie?3. When we really need a question answered would you rather us put a gun to your head, a knife to your throat, or a hammer to your testicles? Asking for a friend, thanks.

GD: 1) I'll say the SEC title game is more likely than Heisman finalist. Because to be a Heisman finalist, I think Lock is going to have to be the QB of a team that wins at least nine games and probably ten. And one of those wins is going to have to be against Georgia (or Alabama, so, yeah, Georgia). I can see more easily Missouri winning the East and Lock not getting invited than I can Lock getting invited and Missouri being second in the East. 2) It really is. But it's freaking delicious, so you call it whatever you want. 3) A hammer to your testicles? Who the hell chooses that? Well, actually, I did have a fraternity brother in college who drove a finishing nail through his sack for like $100. So there's that. (I think this is an all-time cultural high for the mailbag).

jdw985 asks: What college football team were you more bullish on than most of the media going in to the season? And the opposite, what team going in to the season was the media falling in love with that you weren't buying?