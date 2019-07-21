With SEC Media Days in the books, it’s time to start counting down the days to the start of the 2019 football season. Missouri will begin its preseason camp on Aug. 2. Each day until then, PowerMizzou will evaluate the roster one position group at a time, breaking down the depth chart and the outlook for the season. Today, we take a look at the tight ends.

Tight end Albert Okwuegbunam was picked to the preseason all-SEC first team. (Jordan Kodner)

The starters:

While the addition of graduate transfer quarterback Kelly Bryant made the biggest splash during the offseason, perhaps nearly important to Missouri’s offense was the return of tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. Okwuegbunam considered entering the NFL Draft but instead opted to come back to school for his junior season. The media selected him to the preseason first-team All-SEC. With his blend of size and speed, Okwuegbunam is a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses, especially in the red zone. He burst onto the scene by catching 11 touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2017 and followed that up by catching 43 passes for 466 yards and six scores in an injury shortened 2018 campaign. Okwuegbunam missed the final four games of last season and was a limited participant in spring practice due to an undisclosed shoulder injury, but he is expected to be fully healthy for the start of camp. In two tight end sets, Okwuegbunam should be complimented by Daniel Parker Jr. Parker was one of the revelations of 2018; the Kansas City native was recruited as a defensive end but switched to the offensive side of the ball before the season began and found a niche as a blocking tight end. Parker’s receiving ability will never be confused with Okwuegbunam, but he showed some decent hands as well, catching six passes for 63 yards and a touchdown last season. After a full offseason at tight end, he should be a consistent part of the Tiger offense this season.

The backups:

Redshirt freshman Messiah Swinson remains one of the biggest mysteries on the Missouri roster. The 6-foot-7 tight end impressed enough during the preseason a year ago that the coaching staff was prepared to give him a regular role. However, his season was ended by a torn ACL suffered during fall camp. Swinson showed flashes of his athleticism during spring practices, but he may not yet be back to full speed and comfortable within the offense. If he is not, that could open the door for redshirt junior Brendan Scales to see an increased workload. Scales hasn’t produced much so far during his college career, catching just one pass for one yard, but head coach Barry Odom raved about his offseason development. In addition, sophomore Logan Christopherson and freshman Niko Hea, a late addition to the 2019 signing class, stand a chance to play their way into a regular role with a strong camp.

Camp outlook:

At the top of the depth chart, Missouri’s tight end group appears strong. Okwuegbunam should compliment Bryant’s skillset well, and he will be hungry to boost his NFL stock this season. Parker, too, should fit well into an offense that may seek to run the ball and utilize play-action passes more frequently this season. Behind them, however, playing time appears to be up for grabs. Swinson probably has the highest potential of the group, but he seemed to be struggling to adapt to the offense during the spring. Scales and Christopherson bring experience to the group, but we have heard good reviews about them before only for them to be passed up on the depth chart. Hea will have to overcome the challenge of mastering the offense just a few months after arriving on campus. Whichever one or two of the group has the best camp will likely determine who backs up Parker and Okwuegbunam.



Projected Week One depth chart: