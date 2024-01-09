Missouri continues to bulk up its defensive line through the transfer portal with the latest addition on Tuesday in former Alabama product Isaiah Hastings. The redshirt freshman chose Missouri over the likes of Syracuse, Cal, and Illinois. He also held offers from Boston College, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, and Washington throughout his transfer recruitment. MORE: TRANSFER TRACKER | THE TIGERS' LAIR MESSAGE BOARD

Hastings entered the transfer portal on December 7th after two seasons with the Crimson Tide. He did not play during the 2023 season and played in just one game during his freshman season in 2022. A native of Toronto, Canada, Hastings was a four-star prospect and the No. 248 overall in the country in the 2022 recruiting class. He will have three years of eligibility remaining for Missouri. He can play inside or outside on the defensive line, but the Tigers view him primarily as a defensive end. Hastings becomes the fourth defensive line addition through the transfer portal this offseason for Missouri, joining Chris McClellan (Florida), Darris Smith (Georgia), and Sterling Webb (New Mexico State).