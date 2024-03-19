Curt Lewis enters name into portal
The Tigers saw a third player depart the program on Tuesday as a source confirmed to PowerMizzou.com that Curt Lewis is in the transfer portal.
Lewis appeared in 23 games for Missouri this year, making two starts and averaging 2.0 points and 1.4 rebounds. The 6-foot-5 guard fell out of the rotation down the final stretch of the season, playing in just one of the team’s final eight games.
Before arriving at Mizzou, Lewis was named the 2023 NJCAA Player of the Year, helping John A. Logan College win a national title. The graduate senior joins Tiger forwards Jesus Carralero Martin and Mabor Majak in exiting through the portal.
MU has already begun finding newcomers to fill in its holes throughout the roster, earning a commitment from Tennessee Martin transfer wing Jacob Crews. With Crews’ addition and Lewis’ leaving, the black and gold are currently at the 13-scholarship limit.
