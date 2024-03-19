The Tigers saw a third player depart the program on Tuesday as a source confirmed to PowerMizzou.com that Curt Lewis is in the transfer portal. Lewis appeared in 23 games for Missouri this year, making two starts and averaging 2.0 points and 1.4 rebounds. The 6-foot-5 guard fell out of the rotation down the final stretch of the season, playing in just one of the team’s final eight games.

