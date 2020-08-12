PowerMizzou - First Look: Kentucky

We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we know Missouri's ten opponents for the 2020 season. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Tiger fans an early look at each team on Mizzou's schedule. We hit the halfway point today with the Kentucky Wildcats. Other previews: Alabama | Arkansas | Georgia | Florida

KENTUCKY WILDCATS

2019 record: 8-5 (3-5 SEC) All time series vs Missouri: Kentucky leads 7-3 Last meeting: Kentucky won 29-7 in 2019 Head Coach (Record): Mark Stoops (8th season, 44-44)

OFFENSE

Coordinator: Mike Leach (1st season) 2019 rushing rank: 21st, 220.6 yards/game 2019 passing rank: 109th, 179.5 yards/game 2019 total rank: 70th, 400.1 yards/game 2019 scoring rank: 76th, 27.2 points/game Returning starters: 8 Key losses: Lynn Bowden, Jr., Ahmad Wagner

DEFENSE

Coordinator: Brad White (2nd season) 2019 rushing rank: 62nd, 154.3 yards/game 2019 passing rank: 2nd, 167.8 yards/game 2019 total rank: 20th, 322.2 yards/game 2019 scoring rank: 14th, 19.3 points/game Returning starters: 8 Key losses: Kash Daniel, Jordan Griffin

OTHER INFORMATION

Four-year recruiting rankings (2017-20): 26, 30, 30, 21 (Avg. 26.75) ESPN FPI Ranking: 33rd

OVERALL OUTLOOK

Most Missouri fans probably view Georgia and Florida as the programs the Tigers need to catch, but first on that list has to be Kentucky. After going 12-24 in his first three seasons, Stoops has taken Kentucky to four straight winning records, including an 18-8 mark the last two seasons. That includes an eight-win season last year when the Cats used a wide receiver at quarterback most of the year. Kentucky has beaten the Tigers five straight times and brings back as many starters as anyone in the SEC. Difficulty ranking (1-10): 7.5

