For every Tiger game day this year, we'll get you up to speed before kickoff in Game Day Central. We'll catch you up on all the news of the week, hit on the keys of the game, provide audio and video previews and offer up some predictions. Here is everything you need to know about game against Ole Miss.

KICKOFF INFORMATION

TIME: 6:00 p.m. Central LOCATION: Memorial Stadium (capacity 62,621), Columbia, MO TV: ESPN2 (Jason Benetti, Rod Gilmore/Quint Kessenich) RADIO: Tiger Radio Network -- Click here for a list of affiliates POINT SPREAD: Mizzou by 12 SERIES: Mizzou leads 6-1 LAST MEETING: Mizzou won 24-10 in 2013

AUDIO PREVIEW

GAME WEEK HEADLINES

BREAKING DOWN THE MATCHUPS

When Missouri has the ball: Missouri’s offensive game plan will of course depend on the health of quarterback Kelly Bryant. If Bryant is able to start and is not limited, he could be in for a big day. Ole Miss has not been good defensively this season, especially against the pass. The Rebels rank No. 113 nationally allowing an average of nearly 300 yards per game through the air. Bryant looked good when he was on the field against Troy last week, and he should be able to carry that over if he’s close to 100 percent. If Bryant does not play, this matchup becomes more difficult for Missouri. The Tigers would likely lean heavily on tailbacks Larry Rountree III and Tyler Badie if that is the case, but Ole Miss has been much better against the run this season, holding opponents to 99.3 yards per game on the ground. (It’s worth noting that some of that may be due to the fact that opponents haven’t tried to run the ball a ton against the Rebels since their pass defense has been so bad.) Missouri’s offensive line has been inconsistent at best at creating holes in the running game so far this season. If Taylor Powell gets the start at quarterback, that will need to improve. ADVANTAGE: Missouri When Ole Miss has the ball The Rebel offense started out the season with an abysmal performance against Memphis but has since been rejuvenated by the emergence of quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. Plumlee hasn’t thrown the ball as much as initial starter Matt Corral, who could also factor into the game plan, but his rushing ability has made Ole Miss’ ground game much more potent. The Rebels have topped 200 rushing yards in four of their past five games. They racked up 413 yards and averaged 9.4 yards per carry in last week’s win over Vanderbilt. Plumlee rushed for 165 yards of those yards on 22 carries. Tailback Scottie Phillips will likely get the majority of the snaps in the Ole Miss backfield, but watch out for freshmen Snoop Connor and Jerrion Ealy who are averaging 7.4 and 8.2 yards per carry, respectively. Missouri has suffocated opponents’ rushing attacks since giving up 297 yards on the ground to Wyoming in Week One, but it’s fair to wonder how much the loss of middle linebacker Cale Garrett will hurt the defense. ADVANTAGE: Missouri

KEYS TO A MISSOURI WIN

1. Get the ground game going. Even if Kelly Bryant does play, the coaching staff won’t want him to drop back and throw 40 times in this game. Look for the Tiger offense to ride Rountree with shorter pass plays sprinkled in. Of course, for that to happen, the offensive line needs to do a better job of generating push at the point of attack. If the front five is able to do that, this feels like it could be one of those games where Rountree gets 20-plus carries and wears out the opposing defense by the fourth quarter. 2. Limit explosive running plays. Twice during his weekly press conference Tuesday, Odom stressed the importance of tackling. The team’s 13 missed tackles against Wyoming were a major factor in the Cowboys scoring on rushing plays of 61 and 75 yards. Ole Miss has shown similar explosiveness on the ground; against Vanderbilt, the Rebels had four rushing touchdowns longer than 20 yards, including a 78-yarder and an 83-yarder. Without Garrett on the field to erase some of his teammates’ mistakes in the front six, wrapping up and keeping a routine rushing play from turning into a big gain will be critical. 3. Capitalize in the red zone. Missouri fans may have gotten used to it over the past four weeks, but it’s probably not wise to count on a touchdown or two each game to come from the defense, especially now that Garrett is out. Instead, when the offense gets opportunities to put touchdowns on the board, it needs to capitalize. Missouri performed well in the red zone against Troy, scoring four touchdowns in five trips, but on the season the Tigers have struggled in that area. The offense has found the end zone of 15 of 26 trips for the season. That touchdown rate of 57.7 percent is tied for 84th nationally.

GAME DAY PROP BETS*

*You cannot actually bet on these and even if you can, we are not encouraging you to do so. This is for entertainment purposes only. John Rhys Plumlee 75 yards rushing — Mitchell under, Gabe under Cam Wilkins 7.5 tackles — Mitchell under, Gabe under Mizzou 2.5 takeaways — Mitchell under, Gabe under Kelly Bryant 4.5 rushing attempts — Mitchell under, Gabe under Attendance 58000 — Mitchell over, Gabe over

POWERMIZZOU PREDICTIONS