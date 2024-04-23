What was widely reported Monday became official on Tuesday morning. The University of Missouri named Laird Veatch as its next Director of Athletics. The University Board of Curators will meet on Wednesday to officially approve the contract.

Veatch comes from Memphis, where he has been the athletic director since October of 2019.

“AD Veatch is a proven leader with the vision we need to achieve our championship goals,” University of Missouri President Mun Choi said in a release. “I want to thank Curator Blitz and the search committee for identifying the right leader to build upon the incredible momentum of Mizzou Athletics. I also want to thank interim director Marcy Girton for her service and commitment to Mizzou Athletics.”

"The search committee was dedicated to finding a great director of athletics, but even more important was to find the director of athletics who is the best fit for Mizzou,” said Bob Blitz, curator and chair of the search committee. “I am confident Laird will accelerate our path to the pinnacle of SEC athletics.”

Veatch has served two previous stints in Columbia. He worked in the Mizzou athletic department from 1997-2002, including three years as an assistant athletic director for development in which he oversaw the Tiger Scholarship Fund. He was named the general manager of Mizzou Sports Properties in 2003, then the regional vice president of Learfield Sports based in Missouri in 2006.

“The opportunity to return to the University of Missouri and to Columbia is truly incredible for me and my family,” Veatch said in the release from Missouri. “I am grateful to President Choi, the Board of Curators and the members of the search committee for believing in me and in the future of Mizzou Athletics. Mizzou has always had a passionate and dedicated fan base including broad support throughout the state, and together, there is nothing that we cannot accomplish. That includes winning SEC and NCAA championships while providing our student-athletes with a tremendous experience. I am honored and humbled to serve the university and to do my part to elevate Mizzou Athletics to unprecedented heights.”

Veatch has also worked at Kansas State, Texas, Iowa State and Florida in his administrative career.

“Laird Veatch’s energy and leadership skills will serve him well in his new position as director of athletics at Missouri,” said Greg Sankey, commissioner of the SEC. “His previous experience at Missouri provides him with insight into the Mizzou campus, and he will also benefit from his experience in the SEC as a senior member of the Florida staff. We welcome Laird, Brandy and their family back to the SEC.”

Veatch succeeds Desiree Reed-Francois, who left to become the athletic director at Arizona on February 19. Marcy Girton has been serving as the Interim Director of Athletics since February 20.