PowerMizzou - Mizzou depth chart: Arkansas week

Mizzou depth chart: Arkansas week
Although a week later than originally planned, Missouri will host former head coach Barry Odom and Arkansas on Saturday. Here is the full depth chart released by the team in advance of the rivalry matchup.
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third Team
|Fourth team
|
QB
|
Connor Bazelak
|
Brady Cook
|
|
RB
|
Larry Rountree
|
Tyler Badie
|
Dawson Downing
|
Elijah Young
|
TE
|
Niko Hea
|
Messiah Swinson OR
|
Daniel Parker Jr.
|
WR
|
Keke Chism
|
Chance Luper
|
|
|
WR
|
Jalen Knox OR
|
Barrett Banister
|
|
WR
|
Tauskie Dove
|
Micah Wilson OR
|
Damon Hazelton
|
LT
|
Zeke Powell OR
|
Bobby Lawrence
|
LG
|
Xavier Delgado
|
Luke Griffin
|
|
C
|
Michael Maietti
|
Drake Heismeyer
|
|
RG
|
Case Cook
|
Jack Buford
|
|
RT
|
Larry Borom
|
Javon Foster
|
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Third team
|
DE
|
Tre Williams
|
Chris Turner
|
|
DT
|
Markell Utsey OR
|
Kobie Whiteside
|
Ben Key
|
DE
|
Isaiah McGuire
|
Akial Byers
|
OLB
|
Trajan Jeffcoat
|
Cannon York
|
|
LB
|
Nick Bolton
|
Chad Bailey
|
|
LB
|
Devin Nicholson
|
Jamal Brooks
|
|
CB
|
Ennis Rakestraw
|
Jaylon Carlies
|
Adam Sparks
|
CB
|
Jarvis Ware
|
Ishmael Burdine
|
SS
|
Martez Manuel
|
Stacy Brown
|
FS
|
Joshuah Bledsoe
|
Jalani Williams
|
BS
|
Tyree Gillespie
|
Jalani Williams
|Position
|First Team
|Second Team
|Column 4
|
PK
|
Harrison Mevis
|
Sean Koetting
|
LS
|
Jake Hoffman
|
Daniel Hawthorne
|
P
|
Grant McKinniss
|
Sean Koetting
|
KR
|
Tyler Badie
|
Dawson Downing
|
Elijah Young
|
PR
|
Cade Musser
|
Kris Abrams-Draine OR
|
Jarvis Ware