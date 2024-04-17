PowerMizzou.com will profile the 12 transfers to help fans familiarize themselves with them. Next up on our list is Florida transfer defensive tackle Chris McClellan .

In addition to the 21 players the Tigers signed during the Early Signing Period, they've added 12 more via the transfer portal, as they look to build on last year's 11-2 campaign.

Perhaps no other position for Missouri took a hit as hard as defensive tackle did this offseason.

Jayden Jernigan, Realus George and Josh Landry, who made up 75% of the Tigers defensive tackle rotation in 2023 all ran out of eligibility. On top of that, Ky Montgomery has entered the transfer portal.

The latter hasn't played for the Tigers since arriving in 2021, but could've been in line to play with three spots in the rotation being vacant. Only Kristian Williams returns as a top four defensive tackle from last year but McClellan seems to be someone who will occupy one of those three vacant slots in the rotation.

The 6-foot-3, 320-pounder is currently ranked as a three-star transfer and the No. 271 overall player in Rivals' transfer tracker rankings.

He recorded 23 tackles, a tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks in 12 games last year. Those numbers were almost the same as his numbers from the year before, which saw him record 23 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in 13 games.

McClellan, like fellow transfers, Toriano Pride and Cayden Green, isn't a stranger to Mizzou. In 2021, the Tigers were in his top five when he was coming out of Owasso (Okla.) before he committed to the Gators.

The former Gator had a solid spring camp but he's still making the transition not only in terms of school but the nuances of his position. At Florida, he was a 3-4 nose tackle. At Missouri he will be a traditional four set linemen defensive tackle.

"I think he's a big athlete that moves extremely well. The style of defense is a little different," Missouri defensive tackle coach Al Davis said during spring ball. "So, he has to get adjusted to his stance changing, playing a little bit more single-gap stuff. They were in that 3-4 where he was always a zero or a 4i. Here, he's going to play all along the line but his movement skills are great. He's got some stuff that he needs to continue to work on but it's been good having him around because we're trying to replace a lot of depth."

He had a PFF College run defense grade of 67.7, a tackling grade of 74.6 and a pass rush grade of 57.9 for the 2023 season.

The run defense grade would've ranked 10th on Missouri's defense last year while the tackling grade would've ranked ninth.

McClellan will almost certainly be in the rotation and there is a good chance that he starts but it won't be easy.

The team also brought in Sterling Webb, a New Mexico State transfer, who Davis also likes. In addition to him, Marquis Gracial and Jalen Marshall have been waiting the last couple of years for their opportunity after sitting behind some veterans.