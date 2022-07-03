Newcomer Profile: Ma'Kyi Lee

As we continue to count down the days to fall camp, PowerMizzou is going to profile each of those 20 newcomers who have arrived since the end of spring practices in order to help fans get to know all the new faces on the roster. Today, we profile junior college transfer offensive lineman Ma'Kyi Lee .

The Missouri football roster in 2022 will look drastically different than a season ago. Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have added a whopping 34 scholarship newcomers to the team since last season ended, thus turning over more than one-third of the roster. Nineteen of those newcomers arrived on campus earlier this month to begin summer conditioning.

Like LJ Hewitt and Demariyon Houston, Lee was another late junior college addition to Missouri’s signing class. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive lineman went the junior college route after failing to qualify academically out of high school. After two seasons at Coffeyville C.C., he was down to Missouri and Florida State. The Tiger staff never let him go on his scheduled Florida State official visit; he committed to Missouri on his trip there and shut down his recruitment.

Lee might have the most clear path to immediate playing time of Missouri’s junior college trio, as he should immediately jump into the competition to start at right tackle. After committing to the Tigers, Lee told PowerMizzou that the staff likes him at tackle.

"I like the outside zone concept they run because the tackles run and can be athletic on the edge,” Lee said. “They envision me playing right tackle.”

That’s fortunate for Lee and Missouri, because an injury to Hyrin White has made the right tackle position arguably the biggest question mark on the offensive line. Lee will likely compete with Zeke Powell — who himself did in 2020 what Lee is trying to do this season by transferring from junior college over the summer and then starting at tackle in the fall — and a few others to replace White.

Lee isn’t necessarily just a one-year Band-Aid, however. He has four seasons left to use three years of eligibility.