PowerMizzou.com will profile the 12 transfers to help fans familiarize themselves with them. Next up on our list is Appalachian State transfer running back Nate Noel .

In addition to the 21 players the Tigers signed during the Early Signing Period, they've added 12 more via the transfer portal, as they look to build on last year's 11-2 campaign.

Everyone knows the Tigers had to replace Cody Schrader but what has fallen by the wayside is replacing Nathaniel Peat. The former Stanford Cardinal served as the change-of-pace back opposite of Schrader's downhill running style.

Stylistically, the Tigers found almost a carbon copy of Schrader with Georgia State transfer Marcus Carroll, and Noel fills Peat's old role.

Noel, a three-star transfer and the No. 479 overall transfer in Rivals' transfer tracker rankings, left Appalachian State as the program's eight leading rusher in school history and recorded an 1,100-yard season in 2021.

Last season, he rushed for 834 yards and five touchdowns on 4.8 yards per carry. He also had 16 receptions for 86 yards.



Going into spring ball, the assumption was that Noel would be RB2 but after a very strong showing in which he flashed his speed and receiving chops, it's likely the Tigers will truly go to running back by committee approach even though Carroll was the nation's 10th-leading rusher with 1,350 yards last season.

"Yeah, we're still working through that process (of how to use the running backs)," offensive coordinator Kirby Moore said after the team's first scrimmage of spring ball. "Today, right away, Nate making a few plays out in space. Making guys miss. (He) catches the ball in the open field. You think he's going to get tackled, right? No. Puts the juke move on, and then from Marcus Carroll just physical downhill inside zone. (He) made several nice runs throughout the day."

Heading into fall camp, it appears to be a 1A and 1B situation. If no one outright takes the starting spot you could see the game-script early on in the season determine who actually starts games.