PowerMizzou.com will profile the 15 transfers to help fans familiarize themselves with them. Next up on our list is New Mexico State transfer defensive tackle Sterling Webb .

In addition to the 21 players the Tigers signed during the Early Signing Period, they've added 12 more via the transfer portal, as they look to build on last year's 11-2 campaign.

Kristian Williams was the only Mizzou defensive tackle to return to the team for the 2024 season after the departures of Jayden Jernigan, Realus George and Josh Landry.

Going into spring ball, the position was a bit of a question mark and now six weeks later it looks like the position could be one of the team's stronger units, and Webb could be a part of the new rotation in the future.

The 6-foot-2, 295-pounder transferred to the school during the initial transfer portal window in the winter and has quickly become one of defensive tackle coach Al Davis' favorite players on the team.

"I love Sterling. He's a real good kid. A yes, sir. No, sir kind of guy. He works extremely hard," Davis said during a spring camp presser. "He's a young guy that has some experience at an early age out in New Mexico. Here, we didn't have those guys. All our guys that played were the older guys. Our young guys didn't get that same experience. So, where he helps us is he bridges a gap between Kristian's class and then the Jalen Marshall and Marquis (Gracial) class. So, it was really good for us to be able to bring a kid back home because he is from St. Louis."

Webb led the Aggies in sacks last year with 4.5 to go along with his 30 tackles and six tackles for loss.

He got a small taste of playing in the Southeastern Conference last year when he helped lead New Mexico State to a 31-10 win over Auburn. In that game, he recorded two tackles, a sack and a tackle for loss.

Webb, a three-star transfer in Rivals' transfer tracker rankings had a PFF College run defense grade of 71.3 and a pass rush grade of 73.7 for the 2023 season.

Williams may be the only defensive tackle with a solidified spot in the rotation. So, Webb will be competing against fellow transfers Chris McClellan and Eddie Kelly, Marquis Gracial, Jalen Marshall, Sam Williams and Justin Bodford for one of the three other spots.