PowerMizzou will make a position-by-position comparison. Next up, are the safeties. We'll do the top six scholarship players on the depth chart for this group.

Spring ball and the spring transfer portal are long behind us, which means Missouri's roster is taking more of a definitive shape. So now is as good a time as any, to compare the 2023 team to this year's team.

Safety is one of several deep position groups the Tigers have, and because they start three safeties they typically use at least six players.

The most experienced player of this group snaps-wise is Joseph Charleston, entering year three with Missouri after transferring from Clemson in the 2022 offseason. In 2023, he recorded a career-high 61 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, four pass deflections and a forced fumble and is one of two full-time starters returning to the position group.

Of the returning safeties, he's the one who moved around the most. He had 175 snaps in the box, 167 in the slot and 185 at free safety. The hard-hitting safety is a jack-of-all-trades and his veteran leadership will be valued in his final collegiate season for this position group that has plenty of young talent.

Replacing the Indianapolis Colts' fifth-round pick, Jaylon Carlies will be Marvin Burks. The latter was the team's highest-rated signee from the Class of 2023 and instantly found playing time in the two-deep as a freshman.

He appeared in all 13 games and recorded 22 tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery.

It's hard to say Burks will be better than someone just selected in the recent draft but there's some nuance to it.

Carlies had a decent season in 2023 with 64 tackles, a career-high 4.5 tackles for loss, five pass deflections, two sacks, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. However, PFF College has credited him with allowing 30 receptions on 42 targets for 358 yards and five touchdowns.

Not the best line you want out of a free safety. So, mix that with Carlies' NFL Combine results and you can see why the Colts drafted him to be a linebacker.

Burks looks like more of a true free safety. He's young, though, and he has some experience but not as a starter. It won't be easy for him to surpass Carlies but he has the tools to do so.