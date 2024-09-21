Rounding up the latest offers - Sept. 21st

in other news
Mizzou Football Notebook: Drinkwitz challenges team ahead of Vandy
Eli Drinkwitz challenges his team ahead of the Vandy game. The offense is still trying to find ways to be explosive.
WATCH: Mizzou Media Day Interviews
Hear from quarterback Brady Cook, kicker Blake Craig and defensive tackle Kristian Williams.
What Eli Drinkwitz said on Media Day ahead of Week 4 and what it means
What Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said on Media Day ahead of Week 4 versus Vanderbilt.
Nebraska commit Jeremiah Jones back at Missouri
Jeremiah Jones goes in-depth on his return trip to Missouri and plans to be back in CoMo.
Four Down Territory
Welcome to Four Down Territory, our bi-weekly quick-hitters on Mizzou football.
in other news
Mizzou Football Notebook: Drinkwitz challenges team ahead of Vandy
Eli Drinkwitz challenges his team ahead of the Vandy game. The offense is still trying to find ways to be explosive.
WATCH: Mizzou Media Day Interviews
Hear from quarterback Brady Cook, kicker Blake Craig and defensive tackle Kristian Williams.
What Eli Drinkwitz said on Media Day ahead of Week 4 and what it means
What Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said on Media Day ahead of Week 4 versus Vanderbilt.