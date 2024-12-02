The Week that Was: Nov. 25-Dec. 1

There really wasn’t much that happened in Mizzou athletics this week, thank you Thanksgiving, so this should be a short one.

First off, here’s my game story and column from Saturday’s game against Arkansas .

Here’s my game story from the Tigers’ win against Lindenwood .

Here are my write ups from the Tigers’ playing in the Emerald Coast Classic. Here’s my story for the matchup with Syracuse and my story from the game against Wichita State . Plus here’s my game story from Sunday’s matchup with Jacksonville State .

Alright, events I didn’t cover.

First up, the No. 24 Tiger volleyball team faced off with No. 12 Kentucky on Wednesday, dropping a four-set match 19-25, 14-25, 25-23, 20-25 at the Hearnes Center.

The match locked up the SEC title for Kentucky as it dropped Mizzou to 19-8 overall and 10-5 in conference.

Jordan Iliff led the Tigers with 14 kills, she also had seven digs and three blocks.

Mychael Vernon added 13 kills, surpassing 1,500 for her career, while Regan Haith added a season-best 11 kills to go with four blocks.

Libero Maya Sands recorded 14 digs and three aces, while Marina Crownover dished out 41 assists for her 14th performance of 40 or more this season.

The Tigers then rebounded with a sweep of Auburn on Senior Night, winning 25-18, 25-19, 25-16 on Saturday at the Hearnes Center.

With the win, Missouri ended the regular season at 20-8 overall and 11-5 in SEC play. This year was the first time Mizzou reached 20 overall wins and 10 SEC wins in a season since 2019.

Missouri finished tied for third in the SEC with Florida.

Iliff and Vernon both had 14 kills, while Iliff also had 10 digs for her 14th double-double of the season.

Vernon added nine digs and two blocks.

Crownover added 38 assists, surpassing 1,000 for her career and for this season - she had 13 at Texas last year as a freshman. The sophomore also had eight digs.

Sands added seven digs, bringing her to 488 this year for ninth all-time in Mizzou program history.

On Sunday, Missouri was selected for the NCAA Tournament as a 7 seed and will head to Dallas to face Texas State in the first round. The first-round matchup will be Thursday and the Mizzou-Texas State winner will then play the winner of SMU and Wichita State on Friday.

Vernon was named SEC Newcomer of the Year, while Sands was the SEC Libero of the year for the second consecutive year. Sands is the only Tiger to ever win Libero of the Year, which was first awarded in 2009.

The pair, as well as Iliff, were named first-team All-SEC, while Crownover made the second team.

The last time the Tigers had four All-SEC selections was 2018.