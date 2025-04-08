Watch: Eliah Drinkwitz spring wrap up

To join the MizzouToday community click here for our sign up page and get either a month-to-month subscription or save some cash with a year-long sign up.
Media got an opportunity to talk to Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz for a long time Tuesday.
Here's the full video
Eliah Drinkwitz
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription.
Talk about this story in the story thread and discuss so much more in The Tiger Walk.
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines.