With SEC Media Days in the books, it’s time to start counting down the days to the start of the 2019 football season. Missouri will begin its preseason camp on Aug. 2. Each day until then, PowerMizzou will evaluate the roster one position group at a time, breaking down the depth chart and the outlook for the season. We round out the offense by taking a look at the offensive line.

Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms is back after earning second-team all-SEC honors last season. (Liv Paggiarino)

The starters:

For the first time in two seasons, Missouri has to find a couple new starters on the offensive line. However, those starting spots already look to be all but decided, and the line is expected to be strong once again. The three returning starters who should be locks to start again this season are left tackle Yasir Durant, right guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms and center Trystan Colon-Castillo. Wallace-Simms was named to the second-team all-SEC last season, while Durant allowed the fewest quarterback pressures of any offensive lineman in the league, according to Pro Football Focus. The most likely candidates to join the trio appear to be Hyrin White at right tackle and Larry Borom at left guard. White, who will man the spot vacated by Paul Adams, worked with the first team throughout spring practices. He saw a bit of action when Durant went down with an injury during the team’s Week Three matchup at Purdue last season and played well. Borom, who has worked at both guard and tackle since arriving at Missouri, also appeared to earn a stranglehold on first-team reps by the end of the spring.

The backups:

Of all the players not named above, the most likely to earn a starting spot is redshirt sophomore Case Cook. Cook, who has shown an ability to play both guard and center, saw the most action of any non-starter along the line last season. Although he struggled a bit with holding penalties, his versatility will likely make him the first player off the bench should either guard or Colon-Castillo need to be replaced. Jonah Dubinski also has a decent amount of game experience, starting twice at center in 2016 and seeing some spot duty each of the past two seasons. Aside from Cook and Dubinski, the Tigers have a lot of talent but virtually no experience up front. Tackles Bobby Lawrence and Javon Foster and guards Mike Ruth and Xavier Delgado all saw a few snaps last season, but each preserved his first year of eligibility by playing four games or fewer. They will be joined by true freshmen Luke Griffin, Thalen Robinson and Jack Buford as well as junior college transfer Angel Matute. The three true freshmen appear destined to redshirt, while Matute could vie for one of the backup spots at tackle.

Camp outlook:

Left guard and right tackle provide two of the few “position battles” on the Missouri offense, but as detailed above, even those spots appear to be set, barring a camp surprise. As long as the Tigers can stay healthy up front, the line should continue to be one of the best in the SEC. The only concern is depth; while the unit has no shortage of bodies, only four players have ever started a college game. The situation at tackle is especially precarious, with Durant and White being the only players at the position who have earned a varsity letter. Missouri fans will hope it doesn’t matter, but giving reps to the unproven reserves will surely be a focus during camp.

Projected Week One depth chart: