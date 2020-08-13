PowerMizzou - First Look: LSU

We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we know Missouri's ten opponents for the 2020 season. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Tiger fans an early look at each team on Mizzou's schedule. Today, we take a look at the defending national champions: LSU.

LSU is coming off one of the most dominant seasons in college football history, but the Bayou Bengals will look very different in 2020. On offense, the team lost Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, as well as passing game coordinator Joe Brady, widely credited for engineering the team's offensive revolution. Defensively, the team lost coordinator Dave Aranda and five players who were picked in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft. But LSU is still loaded on talent after bringing in six five-stars and 24 four-star players over the last two recruiting cycles. Ed Orgeron's squad may go through some early-season growing pains, but they should still be right there competing with Alabama for a league title when it's all said and done.

Difficulty ranking (1-10): 8