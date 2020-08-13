PowerMizzou - First Look: LSU

First Look: LSU
We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we know Missouri's ten opponents for the 2020 season. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Tiger fans an early look at each team on Mizzou's schedule. Today, we take a look at the defending national champions: LSU.
LSU TIGERS
2019 record: 15-0 (9-0 SEC)
All time series vs Missouri: Series tied 1-1
Last meeting: LSU won 42-7 in 2016
Head Coach (Record): Ed Orgeron (56-36)
OFFENSE
Coordinator: Steve Ensminger (third season)
2019 rushing rank: 60th, 166.8 yards/game
2019 passing rank: 2nd, 401.6 yards/game
2019 total rank: 1st, 568.4 yards/game
2019 scoring rank: 1st, 48.4 points/game
Returning starters: 3
Key losses: Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helair, Justin Jefferson, Thaddeus Moss
Key returners: Ja'Marr Chase, Terrance Marshall Jr.
DEFENSE
Coordinator: Bo Pelini (first season)
2019 rushing rank: 21st, 120.8 yards/game
2019 passing rank: 59th, 222.7 yards/game
2019 total rank: 31st, 343.5 yards/game
2019 scoring rank: 31st, 21.9 points/game
Returning starters: 5
Key losses: Patrick Queen, Grant Delpit, K'Lavon Chaisson, Kristian Fulton
Key returners: Derek Stingley Jr.
OTHER INFORMATION
Four-year recruiting rankings (2017-20): 8, 14, 3, 4 (Avg. 7.25)
ESPN FPI Ranking: 6th
OVERALL OUTLOOK
LSU is coming off one of the most dominant seasons in college football history, but the Bayou Bengals will look very different in 2020. On offense, the team lost Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, as well as passing game coordinator Joe Brady, widely credited for engineering the team's offensive revolution. Defensively, the team lost coordinator Dave Aranda and five players who were picked in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft. But LSU is still loaded on talent after bringing in six five-stars and 24 four-star players over the last two recruiting cycles. Ed Orgeron's squad may go through some early-season growing pains, but they should still be right there competing with Alabama for a league title when it's all said and done.
Difficulty ranking (1-10): 8