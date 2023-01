After two years as a Sun Devil, Moore entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington. But that didn't stick and now Moore is headed back to his home state to play for Mizzou.

Third time's a charm for Joe Moore and Missouri. The Show Me State's 8th-ranked player in the Class of 2020, Moore signed with Arizona State out of high school at Cardinal Ritter.

Moore played in 13 games over two seasons for Arizona State. He had 24 tackles, six tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks during his time in Tempe. He is ranked as the No. 124 available transfer by Rivals.com.

As a prospect, Moore claimed 28 offers, including one from the Tigers. He visited North Carolina and Minnesota before signing with the Sun Devils.

Moore's father, Joe, is a Mizzou legend. The elder Moore left Mizzou in 1970 with the school's single season and career rushing records at the time. He had 11 100-yard games in his career and was a first-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears. He was inducted into Mizzou's Athletics Hall of Fame in 1995.

The younger Moore helps add depth to a defensive end rotation which just saw Trajan Jeffcoat enter the transfer portal five days after planning to return to Missouri for one more year. Moore is the Tigers' second transfer on the defensive line, joining former Northwestern Wildcat Austin Firestone.

Moore is the Tigers' second commitment of the day joining former Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson.

Follow along with all the Tigers' movement in the transfer portal here.