Missouri has received a commitment from Sidney Williams, a former Florida State safety and three-star prospect from Vigor (Ala.). Williams announced his decision Saturday evening and joins former Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson and former Arizona State defensive end Joe Moore as players to commit to the Tigers Saturday. Williams entered the transfer portal after a redshirt sophomore season that saw him rack up 12 tackles in 11 games.

