Ever go home after a long day and want to mix yourself a fancy cocktail, but don’t have the time or ingredients? Let Boulevard Beverage Company be your bartender! Introducing ready to drink Fling Craft Cocktails in a can. These flavorful spirit-based drinks are made with all natural ingredients and offer low calories and carbs. Try our blood orange vodka soda, cucumber lime gin and tonic, mai-tai and margarita. Click on the logo above for more information. Fling Cocktails, the official game day sponsor of PowerMizzou.com Go Tigers!

For every Tiger game day this year, we'll get you up to speed before kickoff in Game Day Central. We'll catch you up on all the news of the week, hit on the keys of the game, provide audio and video previews and offer up some predictions. Here is everything you need to know about game against Vanderbilt.

KICKOFF INFORMATION

TIME: 3:00 p.m. Central LOCATION: Vanderbilt Stadium (capacity 40,550), Nashville, TN TV: SEC Network (Dave Neal, DJ Shockley, Dawn Davenport) RADIO: Tiger Radio Network -- Click here for a list of affiliates POINT SPREAD: Mizzou by 21.5 SERIES: Mizzou leads 7-3-1 LAST MEETING: Mizzou won 33-28 in 2018

AUDIO PREVIEW

GAME WEEK HEADLINES

BREAKING DOWN THE MATCHUPS

When Missouri has the ball: It’s difficult to understatee just how bad the Vanderbilt defense has been this season. The Commodores rank among the bottom 25 FBS teams in every major defensive category: pass defense, run defense, total defense and scoring defense. They’re allowing an average of 482.7 yards and 36.8 points per game to opponents, both of which rank last in the SEC. Look for Missouri to establish its running game early — Vanderbilt has allowed 619 total rushing yards in its past two games — and mix in some passes when the opportunity presents itself. No reason to do anything fancy in this one. ADVANTAGE: Missouri When Vanderbilt has the ball The Commodore offense has woefully underperformed so far this season, especially last week, when the team only scored 10 points in a home loss to UNLV. Vanderbilt has some talent on offense, though. Wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb, tight end Jared Pinkney and running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn are all likely future NFL Draft picks. Vaughn, in particular, had a big game against Missouri last year, as he turned 14 touches into 196 total yards and two touchdowns. Missouri will have to stay disciplined and wrap up to avoid giving Vaughn room to break off big runs, but the struggles of quarterback Riley Neal, who is averaging less than 200 yards per game through the air and has thrown nearly as many interceptions (3) as touchdown (4) on the season should allow the Tigers to focus on stopping the run. Missouri’s SEC-leading defense shouldn’t have much of a problem in this one. ADVANTAGE: Missouri

KEYS TO A MISSOURI WIN

1. Start fast. One of the most sure ways to prevent an upset is by taking the lead early and not allowing the less-talented team to hang around. That is especially true against Vanderbilt and Neal. The only way the Commodores figure to have a chance to move the ball against Missouri is by breaking off some big plays in the ground game and then using play-action to get the ball to Lipscomb and Pinkney. If Missouri jumps out to a three-score lead in the first half, that will become nearly impossible 2. Take care of the ball. Missouri head coach Barry Odom mentioned in his weekly press conference on Tuesday that his team learned a lesson the hard way in Week One: No matter who they’re playing, the Tigers aren’t good enough to be minus-three in the turnover margin and win. If Missouri gives Vanderbilt short fields and momentum by turning the ball over, the Commodores stand a chance. If the Tigers take care of the football, their talent should prevail. 3. Pound the rock. Given Vanderbilt’s struggles defending the run in recent weeks, there’s really no reason to put Kelly Bryant in harm’s way with a lot of deep drops and downfield passes. If Missouri can get running backs Larry Rountree III and Tyler Badie going early, it shouldn’t be hard to wear down the Vanderbilt defense, and then Bryant should have time to take a couple deep shots when the opportunity arises.

GAME DAY PROP BETS*

*You cannot actually bet on these and even if you can, we are not encouraging you to do so. This is for entertainment purposes only. Kelly Bryant total offense 349.5 — Mitchell under, Gabe over KeShawn Vaughn rushing yardage 75 — Mitchell over, Gabe under Mizzou takeaways 2.5 — Mitchell under, Gabe over Percentage of Mizzou fans in stands: 60 — Mitchell over, Gabe over Dawson Downing carries: 9 — Mitchell over, Gabe over

POWERMIZZOU PREDICTIONS