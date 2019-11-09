Ever go home after a long day and want to mix yourself a fancy cocktail, but don’t have the time or ingredients? Let Boulevard Beverage Company be your bartender! Introducing ready to drink Fling Craft Cocktails in a can. These flavorful spirit-based drinks are made with all natural ingredients and offer low calories and carbs. Try our blood orange vodka soda, cucumber lime gin and tonic, mai-tai and margarita. Click on the logo above for more information. Fling Cocktails, the official game day sponsor of PowerMizzou.com Go Tigers!

For every Tiger game day this year, we'll get you up to speed before kickoff in Game Day Central. We'll catch you up on all the news of the week, hit on the keys of the game, provide audio and video previews and offer up some predictions. Here is everything you need to know about tonight's game against Georgia.

KICKOFF INFORMATION

TIME: 6:00 p.m. Central LOCATION: Sanford Stadium (capacity 92,746), Athens, GA TV: ESPN (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Todd McShay) RADIO: Tiger Radio Network -- Click here for a list of affiliates POINT SPREAD: Georgia by 17 SERIES: Georgia leads 7-1 LAST MEETING: Georgia won 43-29 in 2018

AUDIO PREVIEW

GAME WEEK HEADLINES

BREAKING DOWN THE MATCHUPS

When Missouri has the ball: Missouri’s offense has struggled mightily in back-to-back losses. After scoring 30 or more points in 11 straight games, the Tigers scored just 14 against Vanderbilt and seven against Kentucky. Quarterback Kelly Bryant completed 51.1 percent of his passes for 135 yards per game in the two losses, and he was eventually replaced by backup Taylor Powell against Kentucky. It’s still not certain whether Bryant or Powell will line up behind center Saturday, as Bryant is battling a hamstring injury, but regardless, the biggest key for the Tigers will be establishing the running game. With tailbacks Larry Rountree III and Tyler Badie, the running game should be the strength of Missouri’s offense, and the Tigers have shown that they cannot afford to get behind the chains and stuck in obvious passing situations on third down. Doing so, however, will be easier said than done against Georgia. The Bulldogs rank fourth nationally in rush defense, allowing 77.6 yards per game on the ground. Florida mustered just 21 yards rushing on the ground against them last week. Georgia has also been solid against the pass, allowing 190.5 yards per game through the air, but Missouri’s best chance will likely be to hit on a couple big plays in the passing game and move some Georgia defenders out of the box so running becomes more manageable. ADVANTAGE: Georgia When Georgia has the ball The Bulldog offense has had an up-and-down season, but they enter Saturday coming off perhaps their best performance of the season, considering the stakes. Georgia posted 398 total yards in a 24-17 win over rival Florida in Jacksonville to take control of the SEC East race. Third-year starting quarterback Jake Fromm, in particular, got back on track. After throwing three interceptions in an upset loss to South Carolina then passing for just 35 yards against Kentucky, Fromm completed 20 of 30 passes for 279 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Fromm, who led Georgia to the national title game as a true freshman, will be far and away the best passer Missouri has faced this season. It will be interesting to see whether the Tiger pass defense, which has been a huge surprise this season (currently ranked fourth nationally) can continue its strong play against the Bulldogs. Complicating matters is the fact that Missouri can’t just focus on stopping the pass. Georgia features one of the top tailbacks in the SEC in D’Andre Swift. The junior is averaging nearly 105 yards per game on the ground and has scored eight total touchdowns on the season. Georgia as a team averages more than 220 yards per game on the ground, which ranks No. 19 nationally. Its dominant offensive line ranks first in the country in run blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. ADVANTAGE: Georgia

KEYS TO A MISSOURI WIN

1. Get more from the pass-catchers. Regardless of whether Missouri has Powell or (a potentially limited) Bryant behind center, the Tiger quarterback is going to need more help than it got from the receiving corps against Kentucky. Yes, that game was played in a downpour, but the pass-catchers dropped at least six passes. When the wideouts and tight ends did catch the ball, only one completion went for more than 10 yards. As mentioned above, Missouri is going to need a few big plays in the passing game to keep Georgia from loading the box, and for that to happen, the pass-catchers have to get open and secure the ball. Perhaps the most important player to get going will be tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, who didn’t catch a pass at Kentucky. The preseason all-American is Missouri’s only offensive player who will have a built-in mismatch against whoever covers him, and even if he is double-teamed, Missouri needs to find ways to get him the ball to open up the rest of the offense. 2. Stop the run on early downs. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, both head coach Barry Odom and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said the biggest key to slowing down the Georgia offense will be stopping the Bulldogs on third downs. Georgia thrived on third down against Florida, converting first downs on 12 of 18 opportunities. Well, the best way to stop the Bulldogs on third down is to put them in third and long. Behind its dominant offensive line, Georgia converted all five of its third downs with fewer than five yards to go against Georgia. For Missouri to do that, the Tigers will need to stop Swift and the running game on first and second downs. If that means Fromm has some one-on-one matchups in the passing game, so be it; Missouri would rather take its chances with its secondary than let Georgia win the game on the ground. 3. Cut down on penalties. We saw in last year’s matchup between these two teams that Missouri’s margin for error is razor thin. The Tigers moved the ball well on offense but couldn’t overcome three turnovers, a missed field goal and a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown. This year, playing on the road with a struggling offense, Missouri really can’t afford mistakes if it hopes to keep the score close. It’s pretty much a given that the Tigers have to win the turnover battle to have a chance, but they also need to limit penalties, which have plagued the team in its last two games. Missouri is tied for 17th-worst nationally in penalties per game and drew 20 total flags in the last two losses.

GAME DAY PROP BETS*

*You cannot actually bet on these and even if you can, we are not encouraging you to do so. This is for entertainment purposes only. Mizzou total yardage 199.5 — Mitchell over, Gabe over Mizzou first downs 14.5 — Mitchell under, Gabe under Combined turnovers 4.5 — Mitchell under, Gabe under Georgia tackles for loss 9.5 — Mitchell under, Gabe over Albert Okwuegbunam targets 3.5 — Mitchell over, Gabe over (hopefully, on blind faith)



POWERMIZZOU PREDICTIONS