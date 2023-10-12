After seeing Jabari Smith Jr. and Walker Kessler get taken in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft, Auburn took a bit of a step back last season. Though the Tigers began the year at 16-3, including a flawless 10-0 record at home, they went just 5-10 to end the year, fizzling out early in both the SEC and NCAA tournament.

There weren’t severe statistical differences between last year’s squad and the one that came before it that won 28 games. But there were minor drop-offs on both sides of the ball in shooting percentages, rebounding efficiencies and turnover rates that made a significant difference when added up together. Head coach Bruce Pearl will hope to bounce back this season with more than half of his rotation returning.

A lot of how well Auburn performs this year will come down to Johni Broome. The returning junior big man led the team with 14.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game last season. Broome was already one of the most talented centers in the SEC and, given the turnover at the position, might be the league’s top post this year if he can hit another level — improving on his 56.0% mark at the free throw line seems like an easy place to start. He’ll be joined in the frontcourt by fellow a fellow returning start in graduate senior forward Jaylin Williams, a versatile defender who’s also able to stretch the floor on offense, knocking down 35.4% of his looks from deep.

Returning senior Dylan Cardwell, who had higher offensive rebounding and blocking percentages than Broome in limited minutes, should see a bigger role off the bench. Addarin Scott, the No. 85 junior college prospect in the Class of 2023 according to JucoRecruiting.com, could also see time in the forward rotation.

Pearl has a few options to go to on the wing. Returning senior Chris Moore, who has spent the past three seasons with the program and made 16 starts last year, could hang onto his spot in the first five. But he’ll have to hold off a pair of newcomers in Chad Baker-Mazara, the No. 11 JUCO prospect in his class who shot 41% from distance a year ago and helped his team reach the NJCAA championship game, and Chaney Johnson, a transfer from the NCAA Division II ranks who led Alabama-Huntsville in points and rebounds.

The backcourt lost both of its starters but maintained its depth. Returning seniors K.D. Johnson and Lior Berman and sophomore Tre Donaldson were all reliable reserves for Pearl to call on last season and should continue to be such. Johnson, who was 222nd in the nation forcing a steal on 2.9% of possessions according to KenPom, could move up into the starting lineup or keep his job as the Tigers’ sixth man.

Pearl brought in a pair of highly-touted guards to replace the top-end talent he lost. FIU transfer Denver Jones was 25th in the country last season averaging 20.1 points per game and is capable of creating his own shot on the ball and off. And four-star freshman Aden Holloway could be in line to take over as the team’s starting point guard from Day 1. Jones and Holloway should provide a level of outside shooting the program hasn’t seen in a long time — Auburn hasn’t shot above 32.6% from the 3-point line as a team since the 2018-19 season. The question will be whether they can bring the same defensive intensity.

Missouri suffered one of its worst losses of the year against Auburn last season, a 89-56 beating on the road on Feb. 14. Hosting Pearl & Co. at home this year, and with some sizeable changes to Auburn’s roster, Mizzou will hope for a much different outcome this year.