Newcomer Profile: Curtis Peagler

The Missouri football roster in 2022 will look drastically different than a season ago. Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have added a whopping 34 scholarship newcomers to the team since last season ended, thus turning over more than one-third of the roster. Nineteen of those newcomers arrived on campus in June to begin summer conditioning. As we continue to count down the days to fall camp, PowerMizzou is going to profile each of those 20 newcomers who have arrived since the end of spring practices in order to help fans get to know all the new faces on the roster. Today, we take a look at incoming freshman offensive lineman Curtis Peagler.

Position: OL Height: 6-4 Weight: 360 Year: Freshman Last School: Demopolis (Al.) high school

As National Signing Day approached, Peagler wasn’t on Missouri fans’ radar — or anyone’s radar, really. The offensive lineman didn’t have a single Power Five offer. That didn’t change until Signing Day itself. Peagler visited Missouri’s campus the weekend prior, but he didn’t announce his offer from the Tiger staff until he inked his National Letter of Intent. Much like with linebacker Carmycah Glass, who visited the same weekend as Peagler, Drinkwitz said that was by design. The Missouri staff didn’t want any other schools to notice Peagler and start sniffing around. While Peagler may be a bit raw, he brings one attribute that can’t be taught in his size. He’s listed at 6-foot-4, 360 pounds. Peagler also told PowerMizzou that Missouri offensive line coach Marcus Johnson liked that he moves his feet well considering his mass. Peagler played left tackle for his Demopolis high school squad, but he’ll likely be asked to learn multiple positions at Missouri. That’s typically been Johnson’s preference. While Peagler has the size to play in the SEC right away, it would come as a surprise if he sees any meaningful snaps as a true freshman.

Previous Profiles