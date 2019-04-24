Post-spring breakdown: Cornerback
Missouri concluded its spring football practices with the Black and Gold game on April 13. Before settling in for the summer and shifting our focus forward to fall camp, we will take a look back at what we learned during the spring for each position group, as well as where the depth chart currently stands. Today, we look at the cornerbacks
DEPTH CHART
1. DeMarkus Acy, Sr./Christian Holmes, Jr.
2. Jarvis Ware, So./Adam Sparks, Jr.
3. Chris Mills, RS-Fr./Richaud Floyd, Sr.
THE SKINNY
Missouri has struggled in the secondary for much of the last few years, but during the course of last season, two solid starting cornerbacks emerged for the Tigers in DeMarkus Acy and Christian Holmes. Both players will be back this season and will look to be a bit more consistent. Acy pulled down three interceptions a season ago and was named to the all-SEC second team by the league’s coaches after the season. Despite beginning the season as a backup, Holmes led Missouri with 12 pass break-ups a season ago. Both showed flashes of dominance last season, but they also struggled at times, most notably in the Liberty Bowl, when Oklahoma State quarterback quarterback Taylor Cornelius threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns. With last year’s experience under their belts and some fresh instruction from new cornerbacks coach David Gibbs, the hope is that Acy and Holmes will eliminate those bad games in 2019.
Acy and Holmes could face competition for their starting spots from sophomore Jarvis Ware. Ware saw the field in 10 games a season ago, mostly in special teams roles, but occasionally in nickel and dime packages. Reports indicate that Ware continued to impress the coaching staff during the offseason, and he played some reps with the first team during spring practices. Even if he doesn’t supplant Acy or Holmes in the starting lineup, look for Ware to play frequently when the Tigers bring extra defensive backs onto the field for passing situations.
Beneath Acy, Holmes and Ware on the depth chart are a couple of question marks. Junior Adam Sparks worked his way into the starting lineup as a true freshman in 2017, then started the first half of last season. He racked up 38 tackles in eight games a season ago, but saw his role shrink as Holmes replaced him in the starting lineup. Then, Sparks missed the final five games of the season due to a stress fracture in his lower leg, which necessitated offseason surgery and kept him from participating in most of spring practices. Even if Sparks can finally get healthy before the season-opener, it remains to be seen how large a role he will take on. Then, there’s former wide receiver Richaud Floyd, who switched to cornerback during spring practices. The coaching staff apparently envision a better shot at playing time for Floyd on the defensive side of the ball than on offense, but he appeared to spend most of the spring playing with the reserves while adjusting to his new position. Finally, redshirt freshman Chris Mills and true freshmen Chris Shearin and Ishmael Burdine round out the position group.
SPRING TAKEAWAY
Ware might have drawn the most positive reviews of any player on the Missouri roster during spring practices. Even if he doesn’t open the season as a starter in name, don’t be surprised to see him on the field almost as much as Acy or Holmes. The coaching staff has been impressed with Ware’s physicality since he arrived on campus, but he struggled at times with learning the defensive schemes last season. Now, after a full offseason with the team, he will at least be given plenty of opportunities to show he can be a difference-maker in the secondary.
WHAT TO WATCH FOR
How much will Sparks play? Considering he worked his way into a starting spot as a true freshman, Sparks has talent, and the coaching staff knows it. But the injury that largely sidelined him for the past five months might have put him too far behind the likes of Holmes, Acy and Ware to catch up this season. Regardless, after the transfer of Terry Petry, Missouri needs Sparks to get healthy so that it has suitable depth at the position.
QUOTABLE
Defensive coordinator Ryan Walters on new cornerbacks coach David Gibbs:
“To be able to have somebody of his expertise and his experience at the NFL and college level to come in and give insight to the secondary and to what we’re doing defensively from an organization standpoint, it’s been huge for me being young in this role. So very excited about what he’s doing and what he’s brought.”
Walters on Jarvis Ware:
“He’s very gifted from an athletic standpoint. Just the length, the size and the skillset to be really good. And so just the mental consistency snap in and snap out, he’s getting better at. He’s got really good ball skills. He’s probably up there as one of the most physical corners we’ve got, and he’s just maturing. He’s earned the right to get more reps, so he’s getting more reps.”