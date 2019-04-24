Missouri concluded its spring football practices with the Black and Gold game on April 13. Before settling in for the summer and shifting our focus forward to fall camp, we will take a look back at what we learned during the spring for each position group, as well as where the depth chart currently stands. Today, we look at the cornerbacks

Missouri has struggled in the secondary for much of the last few years, but during the course of last season, two solid starting cornerbacks emerged for the Tigers in DeMarkus Acy and Christian Holmes. Both players will be back this season and will look to be a bit more consistent. Acy pulled down three interceptions a season ago and was named to the all-SEC second team by the league’s coaches after the season. Despite beginning the season as a backup, Holmes led Missouri with 12 pass break-ups a season ago. Both showed flashes of dominance last season, but they also struggled at times, most notably in the Liberty Bowl, when Oklahoma State quarterback quarterback Taylor Cornelius threw for 336 yards and three touchdowns. With last year’s experience under their belts and some fresh instruction from new cornerbacks coach David Gibbs, the hope is that Acy and Holmes will eliminate those bad games in 2019.

Acy and Holmes could face competition for their starting spots from sophomore Jarvis Ware. Ware saw the field in 10 games a season ago, mostly in special teams roles, but occasionally in nickel and dime packages. Reports indicate that Ware continued to impress the coaching staff during the offseason, and he played some reps with the first team during spring practices. Even if he doesn’t supplant Acy or Holmes in the starting lineup, look for Ware to play frequently when the Tigers bring extra defensive backs onto the field for passing situations.

Beneath Acy, Holmes and Ware on the depth chart are a couple of question marks. Junior Adam Sparks worked his way into the starting lineup as a true freshman in 2017, then started the first half of last season. He racked up 38 tackles in eight games a season ago, but saw his role shrink as Holmes replaced him in the starting lineup. Then, Sparks missed the final five games of the season due to a stress fracture in his lower leg, which necessitated offseason surgery and kept him from participating in most of spring practices. Even if Sparks can finally get healthy before the season-opener, it remains to be seen how large a role he will take on. Then, there’s former wide receiver Richaud Floyd, who switched to cornerback during spring practices. The coaching staff apparently envision a better shot at playing time for Floyd on the defensive side of the ball than on offense, but he appeared to spend most of the spring playing with the reserves while adjusting to his new position. Finally, redshirt freshman Chris Mills and true freshmen Chris Shearin and Ishmael Burdine round out the position group.