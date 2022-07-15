Summer Sessions: Noah Carter

Over the next two weeks, we'll run a Q&A with every player on the Mizzou basketball roster for the 2022-23 season. We continue today with Northern Iowa transfer Noah Carter.

First question for everybody, come in first month here in town, how's everything gone?

NC: "It's been good. It's been, you know, taken a little time just because it's my first time not in Iowa, but other than that it's been it's been awesome. Still in the Midwest so the transition has been going well."

Is the bigger adjustment basketball or just learning new a new town and everything off the court?

NC: "I'd say it all mixes together you know, just learning you know, mostly just the culture around this program and then just obviously the town and everything and just adjusting to the being at a power five school but it's all been fun and it's all been a great process."

Can you tell a difference just in workouts or practice in kind of the level of play between here and Northern Iowa the last couple years?

NC: "Yeah, for sure. I mean, obviously, you got more athletic people, taller people, stronger people so it's definitely been a fun challenge and I'm you know, pushing, you know, being pushed at this high level is definitely increasing my game."

So, I know last year you played a lot of four and even even some five I mean, at this level, does your does your role change and how so do you think?

NC: "Honestly, I don't think it's gonna change too much. I think I'll be able to, you know, play kind of positionlesss basketball, whether it's on the perimeter, in the post, you know, do a little bit of both so I can continue to build my game in both areas and defensively and you know, just really push the to be better."

Obviously, you know, you're confident coach Gates is confident your game translates to this level, but is there any particular area that that you feel like you're really focused on this summer that maybe you need to make an impermanent?

NC: "Obviously, defensively, you know, just adjusting to, you know, the higher level of play but, you know, working on my mid range game and you know, just getting everything together offensively, ball handling, just getting everything better. I'm really looking forward to releasing and showing it all and this fall."

A couple of the guys have said it's been easier to adjust, because everybody here is basically new, and you're all in the same boat. I mean, is that something that you've kind of been able to bond with everybody about?