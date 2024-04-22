Advertisement

2) The recruiting news wasn't just confined to the basketball program. On the football side Jason Dowell commits Plus two Monday decisions we think will go Mizzou's way: Linebacker Dante McClellan Defensive lineman Joshua Lewis And SMU transfer offensive lineman Marcus Bryant told us he plans to announce a decision within a couple of days following a weekend official visit to Mizzou. 3) That gets you caught up on the recruiting news, but it may not have even been the biggest news of the week. The Board of Curators on Thursday unanimously approved a $250 million improvement project for Memorial Stadium.