The week that was: March 17-23

Here's a weekly recap of all the Missouri Tiger sports we didn't get to cover, and links to what we did.

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

Football

Men's Basketball

Do you guys want to read these right now? I’m still going to link to them, but I get it if not. The Tigers went to the NCAA Tournament and lost in the first round to the Drake Bulldogs. Beforehand, I wrote about Ant Robinson getting ready for his first tournament and Caleb Grill playing at home. Neither of those aged well. Here are my initial thoughts after the game and my game story.

Women's Basketball

The Tigers hired Kellie Harper to take the helm of the program. Here is my story on the hiring.

Softball

The Tigers started the week with a win for Braggin' Rights when they hosted Illinois on Tuesday. You can find my game story here. Then Mizzou hosted No. 1 Oklahoma and shocked the country by handing the Sooners their first loss of the season and taking 1-of-3 in the series. You can find my game story with a full recap of the weekend here.

Baseball

The Tigers were swept at home by Ole Miss. Here's a recap of all the action.

Wrestling

Six Tigers took to the mats in Philadelphia from Thursday through Saturday to compete for an NCAA Championship. And they were led again by Keegan O’Toole, who fell just short of reaching the top of the podium for a third time. O’Toole, the top seed in the 174-pound bracket, opened the tournament with a pin of Rider’s Michael Wilson in 4:24, then beat Stanford’s Lorenzo Norman by 10-8 decision in the second round. O’Tool beat Virginia Tech’s Lennox Wolak by 13-1 major decision. He reached the championship bout by beating South Dakota State’s Cade DeVos by a 7-6 decision, then he matched up with Oklahoma State’s No. 3-seeded Dean Hamiti for a rematch of the Big 12 championship. And like the Big 12 championship, the national version went to sudden-victory overtime, but this time it was Hamiti coming out on top with an overtime takedown. Hamiti won 4-1 to end O’Toole’s career with two national championships at 165 pounds, one second-place finish at 174 and two third-place finishes at 165. The all-time Tiger great ends his career with a record of 108-5. Cam Steed entered as the No. 9 seed in the 165-pound bracket and won once, beating Colorado’s Cesar Alvan by 5-4 decision before dropping a 3-1 decision to Oklahoma State’s Cameron Amine. Steed dropped into the consolation bracket, where he beat The Citadel’s Thomas Snipes by fall in 2:37 and Hofstra’s Kyle Mosher by fall in 2:15. Steed then beat Michigan’s Beau Mantanona 4-1 in sudden victory overtime, but lost to Stanford’s Hunter Garvin to drop into the seventh-place match. Steed then beat Oklahoma State’s Amine by fall in 2:08 to win the rematch and claim seventh place. Kade Moore entered as the No. 31 seed at 133 pounds and lost to Iowa’s Drake Ayala by 21-5 technical fall in the first round. Moore then lost to Lock Haven’s Anthony Noto by 8-2 decision in the first round of the consolation bracket. Josh Edmond was the No. 23 seed at 141 pounds and lost 8-5 in sudden victory overtime to Penn’s CJ Compsto in the first round. Edmond went on to lose 8-5 again in sudden victory overtime to Princeton’s Eli Rivera in the first round of the consolation bracket. James Conway entered as the No. 30 seed at 157 and lost to Nebraska’s Antrell Taylor by 20-4 technical fall in the first round. Conway then lost to South Dakota State's Cobe Siebrecht by a 7-5 decision in the first round of the consolation bracket. Colton Hawks was the No. 31 seed at 184 pounds and lost to Northern Iowa’s Parker Keckeisen by 19-4 technical fall in the first round. He then lost to Penn’s Max Hale by 7-2 decision in the first consolation round.

Gymnastics

The Tigers went to the SEC Championship and took fourth, highlighted by a perfect 10 on the uneven bars from Mara Titarsolej. You can find my writeup here.

Tennis

Missouri claimed its highest-ranked win since 2017 by beating No. 22 Florida 4-3 on Friday. It was the first win against the Gators in program history. The Tigers earned the doubles point when Andrea Artimedi and Inah Canete beat Reagan Parker and Rachel Gailis 6-0 at second doubles and Lailaa Bashir and Zoe Lazar beat Noemie Oliveras and Taila Neilson-Gatenby 6-3 at third doubles. Mary Brumfield and Korina Roso lost 6-1 to Alicia Dudeney and Bente Spee at first doubles. Leading 1-0, Artimedi put the Tigers up two with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Parker at sixth singles, then Roso made it 3-0 with a 6-3, 6-3 win against Oliveras at fifth singles. But the Gators stormed back with three consecutive wins as Spee beat Lazar 6-0, 6-3 at fourth singles, Alicia Dugeney beat Canete 6-3, 6-1 at second singles and Rachel Hailis beat Brumfield 7-5, 6-4 at first singles to tie the matchup at three with just one match still playing. But Bashir pulled out a 7-5, 7-6 win against Neilson-Gatenby at third singles to claim the win for the Tigers. Mizzou then lost to No. 8 Auburn 4-0 on Sunday. Auburn claimed the doubles point with Angella Okutoyi and Merna Refaat beating Artimedi and Canete 6-1 and Alice Battesti and Maria Garcia beating Bashir and Lazar 6-0. Brumfield and Roso were leading DJ Bennett and Ava Hraster 4-2 when the match was ended early. In singles, Bennett beat Brumfield 6-1, 6-1 at first singles, Garcia beat Gian Octa 6-4, 6-0 at fifth singles and Battesti beat Sarah Hartel 6-1, 6-3 at sixth singles. Bashir was ahead of Okutoyi 6-3, 1-1, while Roso was in the midst of a 4-1 second-set lead against Refaat who won the first set 6-3. Canete was ahead 5-1 in the second set against Hraster, who won the first set 6-0. The Tigers will return home to host Ole Miss at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Soccer

The Tigers opened the spring season with a match against Missouri S&T on Thursday at Audrey J. Walton Soccer Stadium. Mizzou doesn’t publicize spring soccer results because they don’t play a traditional match. Just a couple of scrimmages with non-traditional rules. The Tigers will next compete with a similar setup in a home matchup against Southern Indiana on April 6.

Track & Field

The Tigers opened the Spring outdoor season at the Yellow Jacket Invitational in Atlanta on Friday and Saturday, led by the 4x100-meter men’s relay team of Robert Hines, Kaden Hammer, Izaiah Hill and Steven Marks who raced into the program record books with a time of 40.51 seconds for first place in the race and the ninth fastest time in Tiger history. Skyler Coffrey tossed the discus 187-feet, 1-inch for second in the meet, while Tarique Georgia threw it 184-1 for third and Rece Rowan heaved it 176-4 for fourth. TJ Wiggins took sixth at 170-3. Marks ran a time of 21.56 seconds for fourth in the 200-meter dash, while Hines ran a personal best of 21.65 for sixth. Ames Burton placed fourth in the women’s discus with a throw of 163-9. Anna Vedral finished seventh in the women’s pole vault by clearing the bar at 11-7. No other Tiger finished in the top-8. Mizzou will next be at the Battle on the Bayou, hosted by LSU, and the Raleigh Relays, hosted by North Carolina State, on Friday and Saturday.

Swim & Dive

The Tigers sent eight athletes to the Women’s Swim & Dive Championship in Federal Way, Wash. from Wednesday through Saturday. Zara Zallen took on the 100-meter freestyle, the 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter breaststroke. Karolina Bank swam the 200-meter individual medley, 100-meter breaststroke and the 100-meter freestyle. Both teamed with Sierra Smith, Grace Hanson, Katie Kuehn and Sydney Bales to take on the relays. Megan Jolly competed in the 3-meter dive and Mia Henninger did the platform dive. On Thursday: Bank was first up for the Tigers in the 200 IM prelims, taking 57th with a time of 1:59.67 and thus did not make it to the finals. Zallen then swam a time of 22.52 seconds in the 50-meter freestyle to take 65th in the preliminaries and did not make it to the finals. The Tiger team of Smith, Zallen, Kuehn and Hanson swam a time of 1:29.70 in the 200-meter freestyle relay to take 31st out of 31 teams. On Friday: Bank swam a time of 59.06 in the 100-meter breaststroke to take 19th, just missing out on moving on as an alternate for the consolation finals. Zallen swam a time of 1:00.63 for 44th. Jolly recordeda score of 265.75 in the 3-meter dive prelims to take 37th and did not make the finals. On Saturday: Zallen swam a time of 48.50 seconds in the 100-meter freestyle prelims to take 39th and did not make the finals, while Bank swam a time of 49.43 for 68th. Henninger recorded a score of 244.40 for 28th in the platform dive prelims and did not make the finals. The Tiger relay team of Zallen, Kuehn, Bank and Smith swam a time of 3:16.25 for 26th in the 400-meter freestyle relay to conclude the meet. The Tiger men will compete at the championships from Wednesday through Saturday this week.

Women's Golf

The Tigers took fifth out of 13 teams at the Florida State Match Up from Friday through Sunday. Mizzou finished ahead of two top-50 teams. Mizzou combined to shoot 37-over, beating No. 25 Houston and No. 46 Alabama. Freshman Alexandra Beglund led the Tigers with a 7-over 223 (75-76-72–223) to take 15th as an individual. It was her first-career top-20 finish, her second-best 18-hole total as she shot even par in the third round and the second-best 54-hole total of her career. She had nine birdies, including three on the final day. Ffion Tynan also finished in a tie for 15th at 74-76-73–223. It was her seventh-consecutive top-15 finish this season, she had a four-birdie, no-bogey front nine on the final day. Then Fleur van Beek, Addie Dobson and Jade Zamora all finished in a three-way tie for 45th in the 73-golfer field. The trio all shot 17-over. van Beek shot 81-77-75–233, Zamora shot 75-84-74–233 and Dobson shot 80-74-79–233. The Tigers’ spring season continues at Georgia Southern on April 6.

Men's Golf