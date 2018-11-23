Ultimate Preview: Arkansas
Every Saturday morning, we'll start your game day with a complete guide to Mizzou's contest that day. We break down the matchups, make some predictions and keep you up with all the action in the SEC.
GAME DAY ESSENTIALS
Opponent: Arkansas Razorbacks (SEC)
Record: 2-9, 0-7 SEC
Last Game: Lost to Mississippi State 52-6
Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. Central
TV: CBS (Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Rick Neuheisel and John Schriffen)
Radio: Tiger Network (Mike Kelly/Howard Richards/Chad Moller)
Series Record: Missouri leads 6-3
Last Meeting: 48-45 Missouri in 2017
GAME WEEK COVERAGE
THE MATCHUPS
When Mizzou runs: Missouri’s running game has become a force in the second half of this season. The Tigers topped 200 yards on the ground for third consecutive game and fourth time in the last five contests last week against Tennessee. Arkansas hasn’t been terrible against the run this season, but the Razorbacks just gave up 287 yards on 6.1 yards per carry to Mississippi State last week. Expect Damarea Crockett to be especially motivated to face his home state team (assuming he’s healthy enough to suit up). EDGE: Missouri
When Mizzou throws: Arkansas’ already-dreadful pass defense took a hit this week when Chad Morris suspended started defensive backs Ryan Pulley and Kamren Curl for the game. On the season, Arkansas ranks No. 96 against the pass, whereas Missouri ranks No. 27 in passing offense. Throw in the fact that it will be Senior Day for Drew Lock, and the Tigers figure to light up the scoreboard. EDGE: Missouri
When Arkansas runs: Missouri returned to its usual stout form against the run against Tennessee, holding the Volunteers to 82 yards and 2.9 yards per carry. Arkansas has flashed some potential with its ground game this season, but has struggled against the more talented defenses on its schedule. The last two weeks, the Razorbacks ran for 16 yards and 69 yards against LSU and Mississippi State, respectively. Expect Missouri to continue the theme. EDGE: Missouri
When Arkansas throws: Missouri has had some issues in pass coverage this season, but in the past few weeks, the Tigers have shown improvement in that area. Arkansas doesn’t figure to have enough weapons to reverse the trend. The Razorbacks have tried a few different quarterbacks this season, but junior Ty Storey figures to start on Friday. Storey has struggled to take care of the football this season. He’s thrown 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions on the year. EDGE: Missouri
Special Teams: Arkansas has been solid, but not sensational in special teams this season. It ranks in the top 40 nationally in both punt and kickoff return average on the season, though the Razorbacks haven’t scored a touchdown in either category yet. Placekicker Connor Limpert has been reliable, making all of his extra point attempts and 19 of 24 field goals on the season. Missouri, on the other hand, has been prone to major mishaps on special teams this season. The Tigers figure to have an edge in the punting game thanks to senior Corey Fatony, but they have now had four kicks blocked this season and rank second-to-last nationally in punt return average. Plus, this week, Richaud Floyd won’t be active to handle the kickoff or punt return duties. EDGE: Arkansas
Coaching: Chad Morris has proven his offensive pedigree both Clemson and SMU. But he inherited a tough situation at Arkansas and has struggled mightily in his first season, winning just two of his first 11 games. Barry Odom, meanwhile, has continued his November hot streak (he’s now 9-2 in the month as a head coach) and could move his career winning percentage above .500 for the first time ever with a win Friday. EDGE: Missouri
Intangibles: Arkansas has won two games all year and none in the SEC. Missouri is coming off a 50-17 domination of Tennessee, plus it’s Senior Day for the Tigers. As long as Missouri doesn’t completely overlook this matchup, it should be fine. EDGE: Missouri
THREE KEYS FOR MIZZOU
Don’t come in cocky. When players met with the media Monday, several brought up the fact that, two seasons ago, the roles between Arkansas and Missouri were reversed. The Razorbacks were bowl-bound with a 7-4 record while the Tigers had won just three games in Barry Odom’s first season. Missouri pulled off a 28-24 upset. The Tiger players said the team has used that game as a lesson this week, that it should throw out the records and expect Arkansas’ best shot, but sometimes that’s easier said than done for 19- to 22-year-old kids, especially coming off a big road win.
Take care of the football. Missouri nearly followed up its biggest win of the season, at Florida, with a home loss to Vanderbilt a few weeks ago in part because the Tigers came out flat, but in part because they lost the turnover margin. Missouri is certainly a more talented team than Arkansas, but turnovers are known as “the great equalizer” for a reason. Not many college football teams can overcome handing their opponents free points and momentum with turnovers.
Avoid special teams disaster. This has become a weekly staple in the “three keys” section, but the Tigers continue to at least flirt with disaster in the third phase of the game, so it shows up once again this week. As stated above, the one way Arkansas wins this game is if Missouri presents it with easy points and momentum. Certainly a return touchdown or a blocked kick would do just that for the Razorbacks.
GAME DAY OVER/UNDER
Drew Lock 4.5 TD passes: Mitchell under/Gabe over
Mizzou 210 rushing yards: Mitchell over/Gabe over
Johnathon Johnson 6.5 receptions: Mitchell over/Gabe under
Corey Fatony 3.5 punts: Mitchell under/Gabe under
Arkansas 350 total yards: Mitchell under/Gabe over
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
OFFENSE
Mitchell: Drew Lock
Gabe: Drew Lock
DEFENSE
Mitchell: Cale Garrett
Gabe: Terez Hall
FINAL SCORE PREDICTION
Mitchell: 45-16 Missouri
Gabe: 47-21 Missouri
SEC PICKS
So far this season
Mitchell: 33-25-1
Gabe: 33-25-1
Mississippi State (-9.5) at Ole Miss
Mitchell: Mississippi State
Gabe: Mississippi State
Georgia Tech (+17) at Georgia
Mitchell: Georgia Tech
Gabe: Georgia
Florida (-4) at Florida State
Mitchell: Florida
Gabe: Florida State
Auburn (+24) at Alabama
Mitchell: Alabama
Gabe: Alabama
Tennessee (+3.5) at Vanderbilt
Mitchell: Tennessee
Gabe: Vanderbilt
South Carolina (+25) at Clemson
Mitchell: South Carolina
Gabe: Clemson
Kentucky (-17.5) at Louisville
Mitchell: Kentucky
Gabe: Kentucky
LSU (+1) at Texas A&M
Mitchell: LSU
Gabe: LSU