When Mizzou runs: Missouri’s running game has become a force in the second half of this season. The Tigers topped 200 yards on the ground for third consecutive game and fourth time in the last five contests last week against Tennessee. Arkansas hasn’t been terrible against the run this season, but the Razorbacks just gave up 287 yards on 6.1 yards per carry to Mississippi State last week. Expect Damarea Crockett to be especially motivated to face his home state team (assuming he’s healthy enough to suit up). EDGE: Missouri

When Mizzou throws: Arkansas’ already-dreadful pass defense took a hit this week when Chad Morris suspended started defensive backs Ryan Pulley and Kamren Curl for the game. On the season, Arkansas ranks No. 96 against the pass, whereas Missouri ranks No. 27 in passing offense. Throw in the fact that it will be Senior Day for Drew Lock, and the Tigers figure to light up the scoreboard. EDGE: Missouri

When Arkansas runs: Missouri returned to its usual stout form against the run against Tennessee, holding the Volunteers to 82 yards and 2.9 yards per carry. Arkansas has flashed some potential with its ground game this season, but has struggled against the more talented defenses on its schedule. The last two weeks, the Razorbacks ran for 16 yards and 69 yards against LSU and Mississippi State, respectively. Expect Missouri to continue the theme. EDGE: Missouri

When Arkansas throws: Missouri has had some issues in pass coverage this season, but in the past few weeks, the Tigers have shown improvement in that area. Arkansas doesn’t figure to have enough weapons to reverse the trend. The Razorbacks have tried a few different quarterbacks this season, but junior Ty Storey figures to start on Friday. Storey has struggled to take care of the football this season. He’s thrown 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions on the year. EDGE: Missouri

Special Teams: Arkansas has been solid, but not sensational in special teams this season. It ranks in the top 40 nationally in both punt and kickoff return average on the season, though the Razorbacks haven’t scored a touchdown in either category yet. Placekicker Connor Limpert has been reliable, making all of his extra point attempts and 19 of 24 field goals on the season. Missouri, on the other hand, has been prone to major mishaps on special teams this season. The Tigers figure to have an edge in the punting game thanks to senior Corey Fatony, but they have now had four kicks blocked this season and rank second-to-last nationally in punt return average. Plus, this week, Richaud Floyd won’t be active to handle the kickoff or punt return duties. EDGE: Arkansas

Coaching: Chad Morris has proven his offensive pedigree both Clemson and SMU. But he inherited a tough situation at Arkansas and has struggled mightily in his first season, winning just two of his first 11 games. Barry Odom, meanwhile, has continued his November hot streak (he’s now 9-2 in the month as a head coach) and could move his career winning percentage above .500 for the first time ever with a win Friday. EDGE: Missouri

Intangibles: Arkansas has won two games all year and none in the SEC. Missouri is coming off a 50-17 domination of Tennessee, plus it’s Senior Day for the Tigers. As long as Missouri doesn’t completely overlook this matchup, it should be fine. EDGE: Missouri