With SEC Media Days in the books, it’s time to start counting down the days to the start of the 2019 football season. Missouri will begin its preseason camp on Aug. 2. Each day until then, PowerMizzou will evaluate the roster one position group at a time, breaking down the depth chart and the outlook for the season. Today, we transition to the defensive side of the ball by examining the defensive tackle group.

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (95) should be poised to assume a starting role this season. (Jordan Kodner)

The starters:

Missouri lost both of nominal starters from the interior of the defensive line last season, but the expectation around the program is that the group will continue to be strong in 2018. That has a lot to do with how Jordan Elliott finished last season. Elliott, who sat out 2017 after transferring to Missouri from Texas, racked up three sacks, a forced fumble and an additional tackle for loss against Arkansas. He then had three tackles in the Liberty Bowl against Oklahoma State. The coaching staff has raved about Elliott’s physical ability since he arrived on campus, and this year he will get the opportunity to play a larger role up front. Who joins Elliott could depend on the down and distance. Barry Odom said that junior Akial Byers, who spent last season listed as a defensive end, will “be a starter for us in some capacity along the defensive line.” The expectation appears to be that he will spend more time at tackle this year, but he could slide to the edge for likely running situations. Regardless of where Byers plays, Kobie Whiteside, who was listed atop the depth chart that the team released at SEC Media Days, should see a larger role than last season. Whiteside played in all 12 games but recorded just eight tackles as a sophomore.

The backups:

Defensive line coach Brick Haley showed last season that he likes to rotate at least four players regularly at defensive tackle, so there is significant playing time to be had behind the starters. There are also a number of players who will compete for those spots during the month of August. Redshirt junior Markell Utsey, who preserved a year of eligibility by playing in just four games last season, has the most experience of the group. Utsey started six games in 2017. Antar Thompson also redshirted last season after transferring from junior college and could benefit from a year in the system and working his way into better physical condition. Then, there’s the newcomers. Like Elliott, Chris Daniels started his college career at Texas and, after spending two seasons in junior college, has found his way to Missouri. Daniels is absolutely massive, but he was still a bit hobbled by a leg injury during spring practices, so it remains to be seen how he will fit into the defensive line. True freshmen Darius Robinson and Isaiah McGuire seem likely to redshirt unless injuries force them into action.

Camp outlook:

With Elliott, Whiteside and Byers, the top of the depth chart at defensive tackle looks every bit as talented at last season. Depth could be more of a concern. Haley utilized four players nearly evenly at defensive tackle last season. For him to do so this season, at least one of Utsey, Thompson and Daniels will need to rise to the challenge.



Projected Week One depth chart: