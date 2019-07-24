With SEC Media Days in the books, it’s time to start counting down the days to the start of the 2019 football season. Missouri will begin its preseason camp on Aug. 2. Each day until then, PowerMizzou will evaluate the roster one position group at a time, breaking down the depth chart and the outlook for the season. Today, we continue to look at the defensive line be examining the defensive ends.

Sophomore Trajan Jeffcoat (15) could work his way into a starting role at defensive end this season. (Jordan Kodner)

The starters:

Competition should be wide open at the position most in need of improvement for Missouri. Last season, the Tigers only got 6.5 sacks in 13 games from their crop of defensive ends. The hope is that sophomore Trajan Jeffcoat, who provided one of those sacks, can make a big leap after spending a full offseason in the program. Jeffcoat certainly has the frame one would expect from a star pass-rusher, and the fact that he was listed atop the depth chart released two weeks ago indicates his understanding of the scheme is starting to catch up with his talent. Other players with a shot to earn a starting role during camp include Chris Turner, Jatorian Hansford and Akial Byers. Turner started all 13 games last season and tended to disappear for long stretches. He was another player who earned praise from the coaching staff during the spring, however. Hansford, like Jeffcoat, possesses raw talent but struggled when he was forced into action as a true freshman last season. As mentioned in yesterday’s defensive tackle breakdown, Byers will likely see playing time on both the interior and edge of the defensive line depending on the down and distance.

The backups:

There is still one personnel question looming over the defensive end group: Will Missouri have Tre Williams back this season? Williams has been suspended indefinitely since he was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic assault in December. Two weeks ago, he saw the charges reduced, pleading only to a misdemeanor disturbing the peace charge, which opens the door for him to be reinstated to the team. However, head coach Barry Odom hasn’t yet offered a firm ruling on his status. Plus, even if he does return to the roster, he hasn’t worked out with the team since before the Liberty Bowl, so his physical conditioning could be a question mark. Williams certainly has starter-caliber talent — he started six games last season — but we wouldn’t expect him to be at the top of the depth chart by Week One, assuming he is back on the roster at all. Williams is not the only unknown commodity at the position. Junior college transfer Sci Martin, who committed to LSU after putting up ridiculous numbers in high school before going the junior college route, should bring some talent to the group. The question will be whether he can familiarize himself with the system after arriving on campus in June. Senior Franklin Agasimere adds a bit more depth at the position, as does true freshman Z’Core Brooks, who seems like a redshirt candidate.

Camp outlook:

There is a lot of uncertainty within the defensive end position group, but the most important question that needs to be answered is whether someone — anyone — can step up and provide a consistent pass-rushing threat off the edge. Missouri’s inability to generate pressure with its front four last season hurt the entire defense, as defensive backs were forced to cover receivers longer and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters had to start sending more players on blitzes by the end of the season. Jeffcoat looks to be the most likely of the group to earn a starting spot, but due to the lack of productivity last season, virtually any player in the group could climb atop the depth chart with a strong camp.

Projected Week One depth chart: