2023 Macadoodles Mailbag: 47th Edition
Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.
Dylan1010 asks: 1) Any idea if/when the kansas basketball series will be renewed once it ends in a few years?2) Instead of renovating the stadium, is there a reason why they cant take all of that money and use it to pay players?
GD: 1) Honestly don't know. There's no rush. You could extend it now, you could wait until the last year. Basketball schedules don't get set years in advance like with football. I'd assume it will get renewed, but I don't have a clue when.
2) Because the money comes from separate places. NIL money is donated specifically for NIL purposes. I'm fairly confident the athletic department can't just take any money it wants it throw it toward NIL. The lines are definitely blurred and there aren't really any rules at this point, but the NIL money is still coming from donors who have earmarked that money for NIL.
dgrove10 asks: Are the Tigers done in the portal at RB? Or will they target a change of pace back?
GD: They're definitely not done. I'd expect at least one more running back in the portal and wouldn't rule out the possibility of two more.
DrunkTruman asks: Assuming Rowe has committed/is about to commit when you write this, what else is the team looking for in the 2025 class?
GD: Aaron Rowe did indeed choose Missouri on Tuesday afternoon. What else will Mizzou look for in the 2025 class? It's hard to say exactly because who knows what the roster is going to look like a year from now, much less two. Theoretically, everyone on this chart listed in 2026 and beyond will be eligible to be on the roster in Rowe's freshman year (2025-26). That's nine players with two guards, three wings and four frontcourt players. Rowe is obviously another guard. So it's pretty balanced. You'd fill the other three spots with the best available players. There's no obvious area of need. Of course, some of those guys almost certainly won't still be here. Transfers will have been added. So how many spots will there be and what positions will they take? It's just impossible to look that far into the future in the free transfer era.
jloeffler3737 asks: Do you think Dennis brings us to a Final Four this decade? Me and my buddies are swearing by it but curious what you think
At this point, who are your top 3 portal targets and why for Drink?
