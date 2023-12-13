Get your team ready to watch all the big games with a stop at Macadoodles. Whether it's beer, wine or spirits you're looking for, Macadoodles will make your house or tailgate the game day place to be in Columbia this season. Who does game day like nobody else? Macadoodles does. Click on the image below to learn more.

Every week, PowerMizzou.com publisher Gabe DeArmond answers questions from Tiger fans in the mailbag. This format allows for a more expansive answer than a message board post. Keep your eye out each week to submit your question for the mailbag or send them to powermizzou@gmail.com. On to this week's inquiries.

Dylan1010 asks: 1) Any idea if/when the kansas basketball series will be renewed once it ends in a few years?2) Instead of renovating the stadium, is there a reason why they cant take all of that money and use it to pay players?

GD: 1) Honestly don't know. There's no rush. You could extend it now, you could wait until the last year. Basketball schedules don't get set years in advance like with football. I'd assume it will get renewed, but I don't have a clue when. 2) Because the money comes from separate places. NIL money is donated specifically for NIL purposes. I'm fairly confident the athletic department can't just take any money it wants it throw it toward NIL. The lines are definitely blurred and there aren't really any rules at this point, but the NIL money is still coming from donors who have earmarked that money for NIL.

dgrove10 asks: Are the Tigers done in the portal at RB? Or will they target a change of pace back?

GD: They're definitely not done. I'd expect at least one more running back in the portal and wouldn't rule out the possibility of two more.

DrunkTruman asks: Assuming Rowe has committed/is about to commit when you write this, what else is the team looking for in the 2025 class?