Aidan Shaw is back on board with Mizzou

On March 17, six days after Cuonzo Martin was relieved of his position by Missouri, prized recruit Aidan Shaw received a release from the Letter of Intent he had signed with the school in November. Shaw didn't take long to end up right back where he started. The 6-foot-8 forward from Blue Valley (KS) announced his intention to play for Dennis Gates and Mizzou on his social media accounts Wednesday afternoon. "After building a relationship and understanding coach Gates and his mindset, goals, and the way he is building this program I realized Mizzou is the spot for me," Shaw said via text message. "Coach Gates showed me how I would fit into his playing style and convinced me that he will push me to reach my goals."

