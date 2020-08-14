PowerMizzou - First Look: Mississippi State

First Look: Mississippi State
We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we know Missouri's ten opponents for the 2020 season. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Tiger fans an early look at each team on Mizzou's schedule. Today, it's the return of Mike Leach to Mizzou's schedule
MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS
2019 record: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)
All time series vs Missouri: Mississippi State leads 1-0
Last meeting: Mississippi State won 31-13 in 2015
Head Coach (Record): Mike Leach (1st season, 139-90 overall in 18 seasons)
OFFENSE
Coordinator: Mike Leach (1st season)
2019 rushing rank: 21st, 220.6 yards/game
2019 passing rank: 109th, 179.5 yards/game
2019 total rank: 70th, 400.1 yards/game
2019 scoring rank: 76th, 27.2 points/game
Returning starters: 5
Key losses: Kylin Hill, Tommie Stevens, Deddrick Thomas
DEFENSE
Coordinator: Zach Arnett (1st season)
2019 rushing rank: 60th, 152.4 yards/game
2019 passing rank: 97th, 246.8 yards/game
2019 total rank: 73rd, 399.2 yards/game
2019 scoring rank: 73rd, 28.8 points/game
Returning starters: 6
Key losses: Jaquarius Landrews, Brian Cole II, Leo Lewis
OTHER INFORMATION
Four-year recruiting rankings (2017-20): 27, 23, 25, 26 (Avg. 25.25)
ESPN FPI Ranking: 72nd
OVERALL OUTLOOK
The great unknown here is the Pirate. Leach has had just four losing seasons in 18 as a head coach. They were his first three and his last at Washington State. Mississippi State was decent last year, but losing Hill is perhaps the biggest individual loss to any team in the league. Of course, running backs and defense are not things Leach has been known for. This might be a matchup of the league's two biggest unkowns.
Difficulty ranking (1-10): 5