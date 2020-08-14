 PowerMizzou - First Look: Mississippi State
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-14 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

First Look: Mississippi State

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@GabeDeArmond
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we know Missouri's ten opponents for the 2020 season. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Tiger fans an early look at each team on Mizzou's schedule. Today, it's the return of Mike Leach to Mizzou's schedule

Other previews: Alabama | Arkansas | Georgia | Florida | Kentucky | LSU

                                     MISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGS

2019 record: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)

All time series vs Missouri: Mississippi State leads 1-0

Last meeting: Mississippi State won 31-13 in 2015

Head Coach (Record): Mike Leach (1st season, 139-90 overall in 18 seasons)

                                                       OFFENSE

Coordinator: Mike Leach (1st season)

2019 rushing rank: 21st, 220.6 yards/game

2019 passing rank: 109th, 179.5 yards/game

2019 total rank: 70th, 400.1 yards/game

2019 scoring rank: 76th, 27.2 points/game

Returning starters: 5

Key losses: Kylin Hill, Tommie Stevens, Deddrick Thomas

                                                       DEFENSE

Coordinator: Zach Arnett (1st season)

2019 rushing rank: 60th, 152.4 yards/game

2019 passing rank: 97th, 246.8 yards/game

2019 total rank: 73rd, 399.2 yards/game

2019 scoring rank: 73rd, 28.8 points/game

Returning starters: 6

Key losses: Jaquarius Landrews, Brian Cole II, Leo Lewis

                                       OTHER INFORMATION

Four-year recruiting rankings (2017-20): 27, 23, 25, 26 (Avg. 25.25)

ESPN FPI Ranking: 72nd

                                     OVERALL OUTLOOK

The great unknown here is the Pirate. Leach has had just four losing seasons in 18 as a head coach. They were his first three and his last at Washington State. Mississippi State was decent last year, but losing Hill is perhaps the biggest individual loss to any team in the league. Of course, running backs and defense are not things Leach has been known for. This might be a matchup of the league's two biggest unkowns.

Difficulty ranking (1-10): 5

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}