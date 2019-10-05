Ever go home after a long day and want to mix yourself a fancy cocktail, but don’t have the time or ingredients? Let Boulevard Beverage Company be your bartender! Introducing ready to drink Fling Craft Cocktails in a can. These flavorful spirit-based drinks are made with all natural ingredients and offer low calories and carbs. Try our blood orange vodka soda, cucumber lime gin and tonic, mai-tai and margarita. Click on the logo above for more information. Fling Cocktails, the official game day sponsor of PowerMizzou.com Go Tigers!

For every Tiger game day this year, we'll get you up to speed before kickoff in Game Day Central. We'll catch you up on all the news of the week, hit on the keys of the game, provide audio and video previews and offer up some predictions. Here is everything you need to know about game against Troy.

KICKOFF INFORMATION

TIME: 3:00 p.m. Central LOCATION: Memorial Stadium (capacity 62,621), Columbia, MO TV: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour/Matt Stinchcomb/Alyssa Lang) RADIO: Tiger Radio Network -- Click here for a list of affiliates POINT SPREAD: Mizzou by 24.5 SERIES: Mizzou leads 2-1 LAST MEETING: Mizzou won 52-21 in 2005

GAME WEEK HEADLINES

BREAKING DOWN THE MATCHUPS

When Missouri has the ball: Missouri’s offense has struggled for periods in each of the last two games, but thanks to the dominance of the defense, it hasn’t mattered. A date with Troy could be just what the doctor ordered to get the Tigers back on track after a bye week. Arkansas State eviscerated Troy’s defense last week, especially through the air, throwing for 455 yards in a 50-point outburst. That’s not the worst performance of the season by the Trojan pass defense, either, as Southern Mississippi threw for 514 yards in a 47-42 win in Week Two. Troy ranks No. 125 out of 130 FBS teams against the pass, allowing 316.3 yards per game through the air. The Trojans have been solid against the run, but this matchup should serve as an opportunity for Kelly Bryant and the Missouri receiving corps to gain some confidence and hit some big plays. ADVANTAGE: Missouri When Troy has the ball It may be in part due to necessity because of the team’s defensive struggles, but Troy’s offense has put up impressive numbers so far this season. With senior quarterback Kaleb Barker back after he suffered a torn ACL last season, Chip Lindsey’s offense ranks ninth nationally in passing offense, 12th in total offense and is tied for 14th in scoring at 40.8 points per game. Barker can also do some damage with his legs — he’s averaged 5.3 yards per carry for his career and scored seven rushing touchdowns — and he has an array of playmakers around him. Receiver Kaylon Geiger has been the Trojans’ most consistent playmaker with 26 catches for 388 yards through four games. Reginald Todd is the downfield threat of the receiving corps, as he is averaging 21.7 yards on 11 catches this season, and Khalil McCain is the go-to red zone target. He already has four touchdown catches on the year. Barker might really be the best passer Missouri has faced so far this season, and Troy’s offense is good enough to test the Tiger defense. But if Missouri plays the way it has the past two weeks, stopping the run, pressuring the passer and forcing turnovers, the unit should be up for the challenge. ADVANTAGE: Missouri

KEYS TO A MISSOURI WIN

1. Make Barker uncomfortable. Barker is off to an impressive start this season. His 341.8 passing yards per game rank fifth in the country, and he has thrown 13 touchdowns versus just two interceptions. But when opponents have been able to pressure him, his numbers dip considerably. According to Pro Football Focus, with a clean pocket, Barker has completed exactly two-thirds of his passes for 10 touchdowns and no interceptions. When he has been under pressure, however, he has completed 54.4 percent of his passes and thrown both of his interceptions for the season. Missouri’s pass rush remains the biggest question mark surrounding the defense, although in the past three games, the Tigers have done an impressive job making opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable, even if the sack numbers haven’t jumped off the page. 2. Eliminate big plays. As Missouri saw firsthand in Week One, one way a less talented team can hang in a game is by getting a couple quick, momentum-changing scores. Troy may not have the offensive line to sustain drives against Missouri, but it certainly has playmakers capable of breaking long gains. The Trojans have had 26 offensive plays go for 20 or more yards through their first four games. Missouri, meanwhile, has been excellent at limiting chunk plays — the Tigers have allowed just eight plays of 20-plus yards on the year, which ranks third in the country — but have allowed three touchdowns of 60-plus yards on the season. Missouri’s defensive players need to wrap up and keep routine running plays or screen passes from turning into long touchdowns. 3. Keep the foot on the gas. Allowing the two long touchdowns and turning the ball over three times were certainly major factors in Missouri’s loss to Wyoming, but the overriding issue seemed to be that the Tigers got out to an early 14-0 lead and relaxed. Then, when Wyoming punched back, the team took too long to answer. Troy is not as talented as Missouri, but like Wyoming, the Trojans are good enough to beat the Tigers if they have another quarter-long meltdown. Considering what the team went through in Week one, it shouldn’t be too difficult for Barry Odom and his staff to instill a sense of urgency in Missouri’s players and keep it until the game is out of reach.

GAME DAY PROP BETS*

*You cannot actually bet on these and even if you can, we are not encouraging you to do so. This is for entertainment purposes only. Troy total offense 350 — Mitchell under, Gabe over Kelly Bryant passing yardage 299 — Mitchell over, Gabe over Mizzou sacks 2.5 — Mitchell over, Gabe under Trajan Jeffcoat snaps 9.5 — Mitchell under, Gabe over Attendance 54000 — Mitchell under, Gabe under

POWERMIZZOU PREDICTIONS