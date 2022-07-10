Newcomer Profile: Isaac Thompson

As we continue to count down the days to fall camp, PowerMizzou is going to profile each of those 20 newcomers who have arrived since the end of spring practices in order to help fans get to know all the new faces on the roster. Today, we take a look at incoming freshman safety Isaac Thompson .

The Missouri football roster in 2022 will look drastically different than a season ago. Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have added a whopping 34 scholarship newcomers to the team since last season ended, thus turning over more than one-third of the roster. Nineteen of those newcomers arrived on campus in June to begin summer conditioning.

When Thompson decided to end his recruitment early and commit to Missouri in December 2020, he played a major role in setting the tone for what would become the highest-rated recruiting class in program history,

Unfortunately, the momentum wouldn't continue for Thompson himself, as the Saint Louis University High star tore the ACL, MCL and meniscus in his knee, curtailing a promising senior season for the two-way star whom Missouri recruited to play defensive back.

However, Missouri stuck with Thompson and Thompson stuck with Missouri throughout the recruiting process, And the combination of Thompson's early commitment and injury have perhaps made him the forgotten man in the Tigers' 2022 class.

Prior to wrapping up his recruitment early, Thompson had offers from the like of Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State and Penn State. No public update has been shared by the Missouri staff about Thompson's health, but if he is cleared to participate fully in fall camp, it wouldn't come as a shock if he is able carve out a special teams role.

However, even if Thompson doesn't make an immediate impact, he figures to play a prominent role in the future of the safety spot upon the departure of Martez Manuel, Joseph Charleston and J.C. Carlies.