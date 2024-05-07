In addition to the 21 players the Tigers signed during the Early Signing Period, they've added 12 more via the transfer portal, as they look to build on last year's 11-2 campaign. PowerMizzou.com will profile the 15 transfers to help fans familiarize themselves with them. Next up on our list is Michigan transfer linebacker Jeremiah Beasley.

Coming out of spring ball, Missouri seemed to have a pretty good linebacker rotation in place. Presumptive 2024 starters Chuck Hicks and Triston Newson had good camps and so did Miami transfer Corey Flagg, who could push for a starting spot. That seemed like the big three for the position withWill Norris, who is typically a special teamer, and redshirt freshman Brayshawn Littlejohn behind them. Missouri also has four-star and three-star prospects, Nicholas Rodriguez and Brian Huff, respectively, I waiting in the wings and now with the addition of Beasley, it has added another top prospect. After recording 114 tackles, five sacks and an interception for Belleville (Mi.) last fall, he joined the Wolverines in December to participate in bowl prep. So, Beasley, who has four years of eligibility and a redshirt season (if needed), joins a balanced linebacker group with players for the present and the future. Beasley, a four-star prospect when he signed with Michigan, is ranked as a three-star transfer and the No. 318 player overall player in the Rivals' transfer tracker rankings.

