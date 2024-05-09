PowerMizzou.com will profile the 15 transfers to help fans familiarize themselves with them. Next up on our list is SMU transfer offensive lineman Marcus Bryant .

In addition to the 21 players the Tigers signed during the Early Signing Period, they've added 12 more via the transfer portal, as they look to build on last year's 11-2 campaign.

The 6-foot-8, 318-pounder was the biggest (literally and figuratively) pickup for Missouri of the spring transfer window.

Bryant, a four-star transfer and the No. 130 overall player in Rivals' transfer tracker rankings, is the Tigers' fourth four-star transfer to commit to Mizzou this offseason.

His addition to the offensive line can potentially turn what is a good offensive line into a great one.

Bryant will presumably be the team's new starting left tackle while Cayden Green will likely move back to left guard, where he played for Oklahoma in 2023. Connor Tollison will remain the starter at center as will Armand Membou at right tackle with Cam'Ron Johnson maintaining the starting right guard spot.

Last season, Bryant had a PFF College pass-blocking grade of 74.6 and a run-blocking grade of 61.7. He allowed 21 pressures, two quarterback hits and only one sack in 2023 en route to an All-American Athletic Conference first-team selection.

The Tigers were semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award in 2023, which is bestowed upon the best offensive line in the country, and the addition of Bryant will likely put the Tigers in the thick of the race for that award come the end of the year.