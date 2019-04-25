Missouri concluded its spring football practices with the Black and Gold game on April 13. Before settling in for the summer and shifting our focus forward to fall camp, we will take a look back at what we learned during the spring for each position group, as well as where the depth chart currently stands. Today, we finish our look at the defense with a breakdown of the safeties.

It might look different on the team’s depth chart, but Missouri’s safety positions should operate similarly to last season, both in scheme and personnel. Senior Ronnell Perkins will man the strong safety position, which is a hybrid between a safety and an outside linebacker. Though it was called linebacker last year, Perkins played a similar position, seizing more and more playing time from nominal starter Brandon Lee as the season progressed. He will be coached by defensive coordinator and safeties coach Ryan Walters instead of a linebackers coach this season. Perkins contributed 18 tackles and one sack last season, and his blend of coverage ability and willingness to play the run makes him an ideal fit for the spot. Fellow senior Khalil Oliver, who transferred to Missouri from Oregon prior to last season and played frequently, should also see playing time at the position.

The tandem of Joshuah Bledsoe and Tyree Gillespie should man the other two safety spots, as they did down the stretch last season (it’s worth pointing out that head coach Barry Odom said he considers all three safety spots interchangeable from a personnel standpoint). Gillespie earned positive reviews thanks to his athleticism prior to last season, then ended up starting the final eight games of the year. He racked up 48 tackles, the most of any non-linebacker, on the season. Bledsoe, too, saw his playing time increase as the season went on. He finished the season with 27 tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

The biggest concern surrounding the safety position is depth behind the three starters. Oliver started several games last season, but he struggled at times, especially in coverage. Aside from him, only Jordan Ulmer has college game experience. Ulmer started the very first game of his freshman year, in 2017, and has yet to play a meaningful defensive snap since. The Tigers have a handful of promising freshmen coming to campus in Aidan Harrison, Stacy Brown and Martez Manuel, plus Jalani Williams who has already arrived, but the coaching staff has to be concerned about who would fill in if one of Perkins, Bledsoe or Gillespie gets hurt.