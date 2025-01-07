The week that was: Dec. 30-Jan. 5

After a week with only one event because of Christmas, the Tigers got back to it after new years. Let’s take a look at all the events that didn’t get as much coverage.

Football

Men's Basketball

Women's Basketball

Wrestling

Missouri held its Beauty and the Beast event at Mizzou Arena with both the wrestling team and gymnastics squad competing at the same time at Mizzou Arena on Friday. The No. 19 wrestling team lost to No. 12 Cornell 26-12. The Tigers won three of the 10 contested matches. Freshman Gage Walker, the No. 30-ranked 125-pounder, won the dual-opening match with his first career win by fall against Marcello Milani (6:10). Cornell won the next two matches by decision and major decision to take a 7-6 lead, then sophomore Zeke Seltzer got the Tigers back on track with a 4-1 decision against Mark Botello to put Mizzou back in front 9-7. But Cornell won the next five matches with a technical fall, two major decisions and two decisions. At 184, there was a matchup of No. 8 Chris Foca and No. 9 Colton Hawks, with Foca winning by 9-1 major decision. Jarrett Stoner finished the dual with a 5-0 decision against Aiden Compton to send the Tigers out with a victory. Kade Moore lost by 3-2 decision to Tyler Ferrara at 133, No. 14 Josh Edmond lost to No. 32 Josh Saunders by 12-4 major decision at 141 and No. 32 James Conway lost by 17-2 technical fall to No. 2 Meyer Shapiro at 157. Joel Mylin lost by 9-2 decision to No. 5 Julian Ramirez at 165, Jake Stoffel lost by 17-3 major decision to No. 13 Simon Ruiz at 174 and Jesse Cassatt lost by 2-0 decision against Aiden Hanning at 197. Last week, it was announced that Rocky Elam would be out for the season and Keegan O’Toole would not wrestle in January as he recovers from an injury. Next up for Mizzou will be a matchup with No. 15 Stanford at 2 p.m. Sunday. Moving on.

Gymanstics

On the other half of the Mizzou Arena floor, the No. 9 Tiger gymnastics team won its season opener with a combined score of 196.700, beating Ball State (194.925), Illinois State (194.775) and Southeast Missouri (190.475). The Tigers tallied a total score of 48.975 on the vault, led by senior Jocelyn Moore with a 9.850. Graduate Abby Mueller and sophomore Hannah Horton both scored 9.800. Mizzou totaled 49.425 on the uneven bars, led by Horton at 9.925, matching a Beauty and the Beast record. It was the first time Horton posted higher than 9.900. Senior Amari Celestine added a 9.900. The Tigers tallied a 49.100 on the beam, led by junior Addison Lawrence at 9.900, while freshman Railey Jackson - making her Tiger debut - and redshirt senior Helen Hu both scored 9.800. Mizzou scored 49.200 on the floor with Horton, Celestine and Moore all scoring 9.850. “I was really pleased with our team tonight,” Missouri coach Shannon Welker said. “For the opening competition of the year, I thought we did a really nice job. We really wanted to take tonight to kind of test out some lineups and just see how some people were going to do in those situations. And I was pleased with them overall.” Up next, the Tigers will hit the road to Denver to face Denver, Georgia and LIU at 3 p.m. Sunday. Moving on.

Swim & Dive

The Tigers dropped both sides of their year-opening match with Louisville. The No. 8 Louisville women beat Missouri 204-95 and the No. 10 Cardinal men beat Mizzou 193-107. Here are the event winners for Mizzou. -- Men’s 200-yard medley relay: team of Calvin Windle, Logan Ottke, Matthew Judkins and Darden Tate swam a time of 1:27.62. -- Women’s 1,000-yard freestyle: Zoe Schneider took first in 9:50.49, winning by almost 10 seconds. -- Men’s 1,000-yard freestyle: Jibran Himsieh took first in 9:19.94. -- Men’s 100-yard backstroke: Grant Bochenski swam a time of 45.86. -- Women’s 200-yard butterfly: Emily Roden took first in 1:57.95. -- Men’s 200-yard butterfly: Jan Zubik cruised to first in 1:42.65. -- Men’s platform diving: Collier Dyer posted a score of 383.03, taking first by almost 50 points. -- Women’s 3-meter diving: Gaby Carmona scored 301.28, winning by 15 points. -- Men’s 3-meter diving: Dyer scored 375.60, winning by almost 60 points. -- Men’s 200-yard freestyle relay: team of Luke Nebrich, Bochenski, Francois Malherbe, Tate, swam a time of 1:18.40, just beating Louisville’s best team at 1:18.52. Next up, the Tigers will host Missouri State and McKendree on Jan. 17-18 at Mizzou Aquatic Center. It will serve as Senior Day.