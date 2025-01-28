The Week that Was: Jan. 20-26

Here’s your weekly recap of all the Mizzou sports we didn’t get to cover and links to what we did. Let’s get started.

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

Men's Basketball

The Tigers opened the week with a 61-53 loss to Texas. Here’s my game story from that matchup. Then the Tigers bounced back with an 83-75 win against Ole Miss, which Kenny covered for me because I was out of town. Shout out to Kenny. Here are his initial thoughts from that game and his game story. Moving on.

Wrestling

The Tiger wrestling team won two duals the past week, starting with a 21-15 win against Arizona State. No. 23 Mizzou claimed five of the 10 contested matches and earned bonus points in four to claim the win. Kade Moore beat No. 23-ranked 133-pounder Julian Clebove by 13-3 major decision, while No. 15 141-pounder Josh Edmond beat Daniel Miranda by 17-8 major decision. At 157, James Conway beat Michael Kilic by 5-1 decision, then No. 18 165-pounder Cam Steed by No. 17 Nicco Ruiz by injury default. Finally, Joel Mylin beat Javani Majoor by 11-1 major decision at 174. No. 32 125-pounder Gage Walker lost to No. 2 Richard Figueroa by 5-4 decision, nearly upsetting the reigning national champion. Zeke Seltzer lost to No. 19 149-pounder Jesse Vasquez by 2-0 decision, Logan Cole lost by 12-8 decision to Cael Valencia at 184, Jesse Cassatt lost by 7-3 decision to Max Acciardi at 197 and No. 24 285-pounder Seth Nitzel lost by 3-1 decision against No. 5 Cohlton Schultz. Then the Tigers claimed their third consecutive win by beating No. 20 West Virginia 22-16 inside Mizzou Arena on Sunday. It was the Tigers’ first ranked win of the season. The Tigers claimed five of the 10 contested matches, including bonus points in three. Moore beat Tommy Maddox by fall in 3:22 at 133 to get Mizzou on the board, then Edmond beat Jordan Titus by 5-2 decision at 141. Logan Gioffre then beat Sam Hillegas by 9-8 decision at 149 before No. 28-ranked 157-pounder Conway took a 14-4 major decision against Sasha Gavronsky. West Virginia claimed the next four bouts, but No. 29 285-pounder Jarrett Stoner took an injury default victory against Michael Wolfgram to finish the dual. Walker jumped out to an initial lead at 125, but lost to Jett Strickenberger by 7-6 decision. Steed lost to No. 3 165-pounder Peyton Hall by 10-8 decision, while Mylin lost to No. 27 174-pounder Brody Conley by 12-2 decision. Jeremy Jakowitsch lost by 11-2 major decision to No. 17 184-pounder Dennis Robin and Casatt lost to Ian Bush by 8-3 decision at 197. West Virginia also had an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, leaving the match tied going into the heavyweight matchup. Mizzou is now 5-0 all-time against West Virginia. Walker has wrestled three ranked grapplers to a one-point decision. Gioffre returned at 149 pounds after not wrestling in a match since Dec. 29 when he wrestled 157. It was his first time at 149 since November. The Tigers (5-7, 4-1 Big 12) will take their three-match winning streak on the road to face No. 22 Oklahoma on Friday and No. 3 Oklahoma State on Sunday.

Gymnastics

The Tigers claimed one of the biggest wins in program history Sunday when they beat No. 6 Kentucky 197.200-196.800. No. 11 Mizzou had its highest team score of the season and posted six individual scores of 9.900 or better. Jocelyn Moore had the highest score on the vault for the Tigers with a 9.900, while also posting a 9.925 to close out the meet on the floor. Amari Celestine won the overall uneven bar title with a 9.900 and posted a 9.925 on the floor to tie with Moore for the lead. Helen Hu followed up her recent 10 on the beam that she posted against Oklahoma with a 9.975 on Sunday, winning the beam for the second consecutive meet. Olivia Kelly made her career debut on bars and beam, scoring a 9.900 on the beam to become the first Tiger freshman to reach the mark. The Tigers scored 49.200 on the vault, the second-best score the Tigers have posted this season. Kennedy Griffin added a 9.850 for a season high on the vault, while Elise Tisler added a 9.850 in her first routine on the vault as a Tiger. Mizzou posted a 49.225 on the uneven bars, led by Celestine’s 9.900 to go with Hannah Horton’s 9.850, Kelly’s 9.825 in her career debut and Rayna Light’s 9.825. The Tigers tallied a 49.350 on the beam, led by Hu and Kelly, while Abby Mueller scored a 9.875 for her first time on the beam for the Tigers. Mizzou added a 49.425 on the floor led by Celestine and Moore to go with Tisler’s 9.875 and Light’s 9.850. Mizzou will go on the road to face LSU at 7:30 p.m. Friday on SEC Network’s Friday Night Heights. Mizzou will be looking for its third regular-season win against LSU in four years as the Black & Gold face the reigning team national champions.

Track & Field

The Tigers continued their indoor-season-opening homestand by hosting the Bob Teel Invitational on Saturday. Sam Innes set the program record with a weight throw of 75-feet, 4-inches. The distance puts Innes fifth nationally in 2025. The Tigers also took second, Garik Pozecki at 62-7, and third, Clayton Kamp at 60-6 in the weight throw. Kemp’s mark was a personal record. Petra Gombas won the women’s weight throw at 61-7, which was a personal record. Skylar Coffey won the men’s shot put at 60-7.25, a personal record, while Hayden Dixon was second at 57-3.75 and Rece Rowan was third at 55-3.75. Mizzou dominated the men’s mile, leading with Angus Beer running a personal record of 4:04.28, while Ethan Lee ran a personal best of 4:04.30 for second. The Tigers also claimed fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, 10th, 11th, 12th, 16th and 21st. Allsion Newman won the women’s mile with a personal record of 4:43.5, which is eighth in program history, while Anneken Vijoen ran a personal best of 4:45.42 for second and Rahel Broemmel clocked in at 4:46.51 for third. Steven Marks took second for the Tigers in the 60-meter dash in 7.00 seconds. Mizzou returns to the Hearnes Center once again as it will host the Dr. Rick McGuire Invitational on Friday. The meet will be open and free for spectators.

Football

Just tossing out some links for those who might have missed stories the past week. I continued looking through the Tiger position groups with a handful of looks. Here are the stories for the: Receivers Running backs Linebackers Edge rushers I also ranked the Tiger portal additions on offense. You can find that story here. And I talked with quarterback kinesiologist Rob Williams about his work with Beau Pribula. You can find that story here.

