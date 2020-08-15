PowerMizzou - First Look: South Carolina

We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we know Missouri's ten opponents for the 2020 season. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Tiger fans an early look at each team on Mizzou's schedule. Today, we take a look at South Carolina.

After a disappointing 4-8 campaign in 2019, the schedule doesn't get much easier for South Carolina now that the SEC has switched to a 10-game, league-only schedule. The Gamecocks will need to get more out of their offense to be competitive. Sophomore quarterback Ryan Hilinski showed some impressive flashes last season, but he also looked like a true freshman at times. The Gamecocks will hope he takes the next step in his development and the offensive line plays better than it did a season ago.

Missouri finally got over the South Carolina hump last season, beating the Gamecocks for the first time since 2016. The teams should be fairly evenly matched again this season. As usual, this figures to be the type of toss-up game that could be the difference between a solid or a mediocre season for the Tigers.

Difficulty ranking (1-10): 5