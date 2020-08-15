 PowerMizzou - First Look: South Carolina
First Look: South Carolina

Mitchell Forde • PowerMizzou
We don't yet know the dates or the order, but we know Missouri's ten opponents for the 2020 season. Over the course of ten days, we'll give Tiger fans an early look at each team on Mizzou's schedule. Today, we take a look at South Carolina.

Will Muschamp and South Carolina will look to rebound from a losing 2019 campaign.
Will Muschamp and South Carolina will look to rebound from a losing 2019 campaign. (USA Today)

                                       SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS

2019 record: 4-8 (3-5)

All time series vs Missouri: Series tied 5-5

Last meeting: Missouri won 34-14 in 2019

Head Coach (Record): Will Muschamp (54-46)

                                                       OFFENSE

Coordinator: Mike Bobo (first season)

2019 rushing rank: 82nd, 149.7 yards/game

2019 passing rank: 74th, 222.3 yards/game

2019 total rank: 95th, 371.9 yards/game

2019 scoring rank: 104th, 22.4 points/game

Returning starters: 7

Key losses: Bryan Edwards, Tavian Feaster, Rico Dowdle

Key returners: Ryan Hilinski, Shi Smith, Kyle Markway

                                                       DEFENSE

Coordinator: Travaris Robinson (fourt season)

2019 rushing rank: 66th, 158.0 yards/game

2019 passing rank: 80th, 235.3 yards/game

2019 total rank: 67th, 393.3 yards/game

2019 scoring rank: 53rd, 26.1 points/game

Returning starters: 6

Key losses: Javon Kinlaw, D.J. Wonnum

Key returners: Aaron Sterling, Israel Mukuamu

                                       OTHER INFORMATION

Four-year recruiting rankings (2017-20): 16, 18, 19, 18 (Avg. 17.75)

ESPN FPI Ranking: 39th

                                     OVERALL OUTLOOK

After a disappointing 4-8 campaign in 2019, the schedule doesn't get much easier for South Carolina now that the SEC has switched to a 10-game, league-only schedule. The Gamecocks will need to get more out of their offense to be competitive. Sophomore quarterback Ryan Hilinski showed some impressive flashes last season, but he also looked like a true freshman at times. The Gamecocks will hope he takes the next step in his development and the offensive line plays better than it did a season ago.

Missouri finally got over the South Carolina hump last season, beating the Gamecocks for the first time since 2016. The teams should be fairly evenly matched again this season. As usual, this figures to be the type of toss-up game that could be the difference between a solid or a mediocre season for the Tigers.

Difficulty ranking (1-10): 5

