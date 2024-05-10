PowerMizzou.com will profile the 15 transfers to help fans familiarize themselves with them. Next up on our list is Arizona State transfer quarterback Drew Pyne .

In addition to the 21 players the Tigers signed during the Early Signing Period, they've added 12 more via the transfer portal, as they look to build on last year's 11-2 campaign.

The addition of Pyne is one of the bigger additions of the 2024 season for the Tigers and could already be the biggest addition of the 2025 season.

Brady Cook is entering his final season this fall so as long as he's healthy the starting job is his. However, with Sam Horn's elbow injury that'll keep him out until at least the summer of 2025, there was no QB2 and that's where Pyne enters the fray.

Pyne coming to the Tigers gives them a capable backup with Power 5 experience who should be able to right the ship if Cook misses time for whatever reason. The former Sun Devil will also be in the thick of the competition for the starting gig heading into the 2025 season.

He dealt with injuries during his time as a Sun Devil and it limited him to two games completing 53.1% of his passes for 273 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

There's a likelihood he gets a medical redshirt for missing much of 2023. So, he should have three years of eligibility going forward if that's the case.

In 2022, Pyne completed 64.6% of his passes for 2,021 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions at Notre Dame. He went 8-2 as a starter that year.

During that season, he completed nearly 53% of his deep passes (20 yards or more) for 545 yards, 10 touchdowns and a PFF College passing grade of 94.1.

On medium passes (10-19 yards), he completed 51% of passes for 480 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions.

On short passes (0-9 yards), he completed 72% of his passes for 689 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception.

This was a two-fold commitment for Pyne and the Tigers. Mizzou has a more than capable backup for 2024 and it possibly has its successor to Cook next year.

Filling out the rest of the quarterback room with Cook and Pyne is true freshman Aidan Glover and walk-ons Harold Blood, Tommy Lock and Brett Brown.