PowerMizzou.com will profile the transfers to help fans familiarize themselves with them. Next up on our list is former South Alabama linebacker Khalil Jacobs .

In addition to the 21 players the Tigers signed during the Early Signing Period, they've added 15 more via the transfer portal, as they look to build on last year's 11-2 campaign.

When it comes to the transfer portal this offseason, it's clear the Tigers were going for not only players who could be rotational pieces this year, but possibly be the heir apparent to some of the upperclassmen on the roster.

Jacobs is the 11th transfer coming to Mizzou with multiple years of eligibility left. He has two years of eligibility left.

He's also the third linebacker to transfer to the school after Corey Flagg Jr. came over from Miami (FL) and 2024 four-star Jeremiah Beasley came over from Michigan.

When Jacobs joins the team he will see a familiar face in new defensive coordinator Corey Batoon, who just came over from South Alabama earlier this year.

In 2023, Jacobs racked up 56 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and an interception.

The Tigers already had the makings of a deep linebacker room and now it gets deeper. Due to Jacobs' familiarity with Batoon's scheme, it wouldn't and shouldn't come as a surprise if he's already in the two deep at the position with Triston Newson, Chuck Hicks and Flagg.