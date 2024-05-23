Newcomer Profile: Khalil Jacobs
In addition to the 21 players the Tigers signed during the Early Signing Period, they've added 15 more via the transfer portal, as they look to build on last year's 11-2 campaign.
PowerMizzou.com will profile the transfers to help fans familiarize themselves with them. Next up on our list is former South Alabama linebacker Khalil Jacobs.
When it comes to the transfer portal this offseason, it's clear the Tigers were going for not only players who could be rotational pieces this year, but possibly be the heir apparent to some of the upperclassmen on the roster.
Jacobs is the 11th transfer coming to Mizzou with multiple years of eligibility left. He has two years of eligibility left.
He's also the third linebacker to transfer to the school after Corey Flagg Jr. came over from Miami (FL) and 2024 four-star Jeremiah Beasley came over from Michigan.
When Jacobs joins the team he will see a familiar face in new defensive coordinator Corey Batoon, who just came over from South Alabama earlier this year.
In 2023, Jacobs racked up 56 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and an interception.
The Tigers already had the makings of a deep linebacker room and now it gets deeper. Due to Jacobs' familiarity with Batoon's scheme, it wouldn't and shouldn't come as a surprise if he's already in the two deep at the position with Triston Newson, Chuck Hicks and Flagg.
Other profiles
Are you…
Ready to leave the corporate Rat Race for the American Dream?
Looking for a side hustle while working your current job?
Wanting to diversify, build wealth, and/or leave a legacy?
Andy can help!!!
Andy is a franchise consultant (as well as franchise owner) and helps people find franchises that fit their skill sets, financial requirements, time to commit and more…. His services are 100% free and he’s here to help if you have any questions about business ownership.
Learn more about Andy and franchise ownership through these resources:
Service Based vs Brick and Mortar
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage