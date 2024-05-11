In addition to the 21 players the Tigers signed during the Early Signing Period, they've added 12 more via the transfer portal, as they look to build on last year's 11-2 campaign. PowerMizzou.com will profile the 14 transfers to help fans familiarize themselves with them. Next up on our list is Murray State transfer punter Orion Phillips.

This offseason, Mizzou returned to the portal for the second straight year in search of a punter. Last year, it was former ProKick Australia and Towson punter Riley Williams. This time around it's Phillips, who is Williams' fellow countryman and ProKick alum. The Sandringham, Australia native earned an All-Ohio Valley Conference honorable mention selection and was a semifinalist for FCS Punter of the Year in his freshman season last year after averaging 43.5 yards per punt on 52 punts. Phillips, a two-star transfer in Rivals' transfer tracker rankings, joins Luke Bauer, who averaged 42.1 yards per punt on 22 punts in 2023, and true freshman Will Safris in the position battle. Bauer and Phillips each had pretty solid spring camp performances. So, just like the previous two seasons, this could be the only position battle that lasts throughout the season. For this position it’s pretty simple, whoever can be the most consistent will win the position battle.

