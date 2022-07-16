Newcomer Profile: Tristan Wilson

During the leadup to fall camp, we have been profiling each of those new players. Today, we take a look at the final one: In-state offensive lineman Tristan Wilson . If you missed any of the previous profiles, they are all linked below.

The Missouri football roster in 2022 will look drastically different than a season ago. Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have added a whopping 34 scholarship newcomers to the team since last season ended, thus turning over more than one-third of the roster. Nineteen of those newcomers arrived on campus in June to begin summer conditioning.

Missouri fans don’t have to think back too far to remember another offensive lineman from Lebanon. Fair or not, Wilson will have to endure comparisons to former first-team all-SEC tackle Justin Britt.

But at least as a high school prospect, Wilson is a more known commodity at the time of his arrival at Missouri than Britt was. Wilson helped lead Lebanon to a 10-2 record as a senior. He, not Britt, became the first player in school history to earn first-team all-state honors in consecutive seasons. He landed double-digit offers from Power Five schools, including one from Alabama, but ultimately chose to stay in state.

Wilson likely projects as an interior offensive lineman at the next level. Speaking about him on signing day, the Missouri staff particularly praised his run blocking ability.

“Tristan is an absolute road grader,” Erik Link said. “Comes from a run-heavy offense in high school. Big, physical player, a guy that we’re extremely excited about.”

GIven that Wilson didn’t participate in spring practices and linemen usually need a season to bulk up to SEC size, it would come as a surprise if he doesn’t redshirt his first season on campus.