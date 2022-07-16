 PowerMizzou - Newcomer Profile: Tristan Wilson
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-16 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Newcomer Profile: Tristan Wilson

Mitchell Forde • PowerMizzou
Staff
@mitchell4d
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Missouri football roster in 2022 will look drastically different than a season ago. Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have added a whopping 34 scholarship newcomers to the team since last season ended, thus turning over more than one-third of the roster. Nineteen of those newcomers arrived on campus in June to begin summer conditioning.

During the leadup to fall camp, we have been profiling each of those new players. Today, we take a look at the final one: In-state offensive lineman Tristan Wilson. If you missed any of the previous profiles, they are all linked below.

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Position: OL

Height: 6-4

Weight: 284

Year: Freshman

Last School: Lebanon HS

In-state offensive lineman Tristan Wilson chose Missouri over Alabama.
In-state offensive lineman Tristan Wilson chose Missouri over Alabama.

Missouri fans don’t have to think back too far to remember another offensive lineman from Lebanon. Fair or not, Wilson will have to endure comparisons to former first-team all-SEC tackle Justin Britt.

But at least as a high school prospect, Wilson is a more known commodity at the time of his arrival at Missouri than Britt was. Wilson helped lead Lebanon to a 10-2 record as a senior. He, not Britt, became the first player in school history to earn first-team all-state honors in consecutive seasons. He landed double-digit offers from Power Five schools, including one from Alabama, but ultimately chose to stay in state.

Wilson likely projects as an interior offensive lineman at the next level. Speaking about him on signing day, the Missouri staff particularly praised his run blocking ability.

“Tristan is an absolute road grader,” Erik Link said. “Comes from a run-heavy offense in high school. Big, physical player, a guy that we’re extremely excited about.”

GIven that Wilson didn’t participate in spring practices and linemen usually need a season to bulk up to SEC size, it would come as a surprise if he doesn’t redshirt his first season on campus.

Previous Profiles

Jack Abraham

DJ Coleman

Valen Erickson

Carmycah Glass

Marquis Gracial

LJ Hewitt

Sam Horn

Demariyon Houston

Josh Landry

Ma'Kyi Lee

Jalen Marshall

Ian Matthews

Curtis Peagler

Xavier Simmons

Isaac Thompson

Ja'Marion Wayne

DJ Wesolak

Kristian Williams


Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}