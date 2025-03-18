The week that was: March 10-16

Take a look back at all the Missouri Tiger sports we weren’t able to cover the past week with links to what we did.

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

Football

Early in the week, we got to hear from Blake Craig and Marquis Johnson at spring practice. You can find those videos here. I took my camera out to that same practice and put up a couple of photo galleries. Here is part 1, and here is part 2. I also wrote about how the Tigers’ receiver room has reloaded this year after losing most of its production. And then we heard from offensive line coach Brandon Jones and defensive line coach Al Davis. You can find those videos here. And here is my story on the Tigers focusing on development at defensive tackle. You can also keep up with my notes from spring practice in the spring practice thread. Moving on.

Men's Basketball

Softball

The Tigers hosted the Mizzou Invitational and I wrote about how they were hoping to get back on track through the weekend. And get on track they did, going 5-0. Here is a recap after Sunday’s big win against Kansas City. I also posted a photo gallery from the matchup with Kansas City. Moving on.

Baseball

The Tigers were swept by LSU to open SEC play. Here is a recap of the action. Moving on.

Tennis

The Tigers lost 4-0 to Texas A&M on Friday and 6-1 to Texas on Sunday. On Friday, Texas A&M won the doubles point with Lucciana Perez and Mary Stoiana beating Mary Brumfield and Korina Roso 6-3 and Lexington Reed and Nicole Khirin beating Lailaa Bashir and Zoe Lazar 6-2. Missouri won one doubles match with Andrea Artimedi and Inah Canete beating Mia Kupres and Daria Smetannikov 6-2. In singles play, Stoiana beat Brumfield at first singles, 6-3, 6-1, Khirin beat Canete 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 at second singles and Kupress beat Lazar 6-0, 6-1 at third singles to end the match. Missouri’s lone point Sunday came from Roso beating Salma Drugdova you 7-6 (7-5), 6-4 at fifth singles. Texas won the doubles point with Ashton Bowers and Salma Drugdova beating Artimedi and Canete 6-2 and Carmen Herea and Eszter Meri beating Bashir and Lazar 6-3. In singles, Bowers beat Brumfield at No. 1, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, while Meri beat Canete 6-2, 6-3 at second singles. Vivian Ovrootsky beat Bashir 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 at third singles and Char Kempenaers-Pocz beat Lazar 6-1, 6-3 at fourth singles. Shachf Lieberman beat Gian Octa 7-5, 6-0 at sixth singles. The Tigers will face Florida on the road on Friday and Auburn on the road at noon Sunday.

Gymnastics

The Tigers finished the regular season with the second-best team score in program history, beating Arkansas 197.800-197.225 to give coach Shannon Welker the 100th win of his career. The match was highlighted by Helen Hu achieving a perfect 10 for the second time this season, becoming just the second Tiger to reach the mark twice in one year. The win puts Mizzou in Session II of the SEC Championship for the first time since joining the conference. The Tigers scored 49.450 on the uneven bars, led by Mara Titarsolej with a 9.975, marking the third consecutive meet she scored at least 9.950 on the apparatus, while Kyra Burns and Olivia Kelly with 9.900s. On the vault, the Tigers recorded a 49.375, led by Hannah Horton at 9.950, while Kennedy Griffin and Amari Celestine scored 9.875s. On the floor, the Tigers totaled 49.400, led by Celestine at 9.925, while Elise Tisler, Griffin and Jocelyn Moore each scored 9.875. Finally, on the beam, the Tigers scored 49.575 for the best score in program history. Hu led the way with her perfect 10 as the final routine of the meet, while Addison Lawrence finished at 9.950, while Kelly scored 9.900 and Railey Jackson added a personal-best of 9.875. Missouri will open the postseason at the SEC Championship, Saturday, March 22 in Birmingham, Ala. The Tigers will compete in Session II along with Oklahoma, LSU and Florida.

Swim & Dive

The Tigers went to the Zone D Diving Championships in Iowa City on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. On Monday, Megan Jolly and Collier Dyer both qualified for the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships. Jolly is going to the championships for the first time after totaling a score of 635.000 in the women’s 3-meter dive, taking seventh. Dyer will go to the championships for the third time after scoring 666.5 in the men’s 1-meter dive, taking eighth. On Tuesday, Dyer earned a second bid by scoring you 717.70 to take seventh in the men’s 3-meter dive. On Wednesday, Mia Henninger punched her ticket to the championships with a score of 540.90 for eighth in the women’s platform. Tommaso Zannella took fourth in the men’s platform dive with a score of 762.00, while Derek Colbert and Deacon Colbert both qualified in the platform as well. Derek Colbert took fifth at 753.45 and Deacon Colbert finished seventh at 732.80. The Swim and Dive Championships will be in Federal Way, Washington with the divers competing March 19-22 and the swimmers from March 26-29.

Track & Field