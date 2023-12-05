This week in Mizzou sports
Football and basketball get most of the headlines and the eyeballs this time of year, but there's plenty else going on at Mizzou. Each week throughout the year, we'll take a look back at the week that was in Mizzou athletics.
VOLLEYBALL
Mizzou volleyball participated in the NCAA Tournament and was able to pick up a win against Delaware before losing to the #1 overall seed Nebraska. This was the 18th NCAA Tournament appearance in school history. The Tigers finished the season with a 18-13 overall record and a 9-9 record in SEC conference play. The 18 wins double last year's total.
The 8th seeded Tigers beat Delaware in three straight sets on Friday behind an impressive overall team effort. Mizzou lost on Saturday night to Nebraska in three straight sets, knocking the Tigers out in the second round. Mizzou earned numerous SEC honors this season including,
SEC Coach of the Year: Dawn Sullivan
Libero of the Year: Maya Sands
All-Freshman Team: Sierra Dudley
All-SEC Team: Maya Sands and Jordan Illiff
This Week’s Matches:
(12/1) Delaware WIN 3-0
(12/2) Nebraska LOSS 3-0
FOOTBALL
Heading into the week, three Tigers earned SEC weekly honors after the teams dominant win over Arkansas. Cody Schrader was awarded offensive player of the week after his career high 217-yard rushing performance. Schrader was also named to the Doak Walker Award finalist list for the nation's top running back and won the Burlsworth Trophy, recognizing the best player who started his career as a walk-on. Schrader finished the regular season with 1,489 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns. He was one of five players who earned first-team all-SEC honors on Monday.
Triston Newson was awarded SEC Defensive Player of the Week after his career high 15 tackle performance. Newson, who was filling in for Ty’Ron Hopper, also had two tackles for a loss and two fumble recoveries. Jay Jernigan was awarded SEC Defensive Lineman of the week, Jernigan finished the game with a tackle, forced fumble and a fumble recovery touchdown.
Mizzou will face off against #7 Ohio State in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on December 29th. This is the Tigers' first Cotton Bowl appearance since 2014 when the team defeated Oklahoma State 41-31. Mizzou has not faced Ohio State since 1998.
This Week’s Game:
(11/24) Arkansas WIN 48-14
Six Mizzou football players have entered their names into the transfer portal including former 4-Star edge DJ Wesolak. Valen Erickson, EJ Ndoma-Ogar, Max Whisner, Dameon Wilson and Carmycah Glass are the others to enter so far. Monday was the first day for non-grad transfers to officially enter the portal.
Follow along with all the Mizzou activity in the portal with our Transfer Tracker.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Mizzou basketball won both of its games this week to push its win streak at four heading into next week's Border War Showdown with Kansas. The Tigers picked up a road win against Pittsburgh on Tuesday by a score of 71-64. In the game Sean East II led the way with 21 points while shooting 3-4 from three-point range. The Tigers saw Aidan Shaw and Tamar Bates in the starting lineup for the first time this season. Bates had 12 points and two rebounds, Shaw had four points and four rebounds. Caleb Grill and Connor Vanover both played 20+ minutes off the bench in the teams win.
On Sunday, Mizzou defeated Wichita State for the second year in a row, 82-72. East continued his impressive play with 22 points, nine assists, four rebounds and three steals in the team's victory.
This Week’s Games:
(11/28) Pittsburgh WIN 71-64
(12/3) Wichita State WIN 82-72
Next Week’s Games:
(12/9) Kansas
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Mizzou women's basketball split its games this week losing on the road at Virginia and then winning at home against SEMO. On Thursday, Mizzou lost to Virginia 87-81 in an overtime matchup where four players played more than 40 minutes. Ashton Judd played a game-high 42 minutes and had 14 points, six rebounds and two assists. The Tigers were outscored in the overtime period 12-6 after putting up 26 points in the 4th quarter.
On Saturday, the Tigers bounced back and beat SEMO at home 88-43. Abby Schreacke provided 16 points and four rebounds off the bench for the Tigers. Hayley Frank led the team in scoring with 18 points on 7-9 shooting. Mizzou is 6-3 on the season and will play two games next week against Missouri St. at home and Kansas St. at a neutral site in St. Joseph, Missouri.
This Week's Games:
(11/30) Virginia LOSS 87-81
(12/2) SEMO WIN 88-43
Next Week's Games:
(12/6) Missouri State
(12/9) Kansas State
WRESTLING
No. 3 Mizzou wrestling picked up its second ranked win over No. 18 Oklahoma on Friday night 30-12. This was the Tigers' sixth win in the last seven matchups against the Sooners, Mizzou has now outscored Oklahoma 63-15 in the last two meetings.
Peyton Mocco (174) picked up a technical fall win in his dual to help lead the Tigers to victory. Keegan O’Toole (165) won by pin as well. On Saturday, wrestling earned three individual weight titles at the SIUE Cougar Clash and placed 2nd overall. Josh Edmond (141), Rocky Elam (197), and Zach Elam (285) all claimed top spots.
This Week’s Matches:
#18 Oklahoma WIN 30-12
SIUE Cougar Clash 2nd Place
Next Week’s Matches:
(12/8) Wyoming
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Both men’s and women’s swim and dive won this week in meets against Missouri State on Saturday. The men’s team won by a score of 153-90 and the women won 147-96. The Tigers took home the 100 breastroke title in both divisions. Will Goodwin won with a time of 54.20, Lina Bank won with a time of 1:02.43. Daniel Wilson won the men’s 100 freestyle with a time of 45.04
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage