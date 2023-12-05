Football and basketball get most of the headlines and the eyeballs this time of year, but there's plenty else going on at Mizzou. Each week throughout the year, we'll take a look back at the week that was in Mizzou athletics.

Advertisement

VOLLEYBALL

Mizzou volleyball participated in the NCAA Tournament and was able to pick up a win against Delaware before losing to the #1 overall seed Nebraska. This was the 18th NCAA Tournament appearance in school history. The Tigers finished the season with a 18-13 overall record and a 9-9 record in SEC conference play. The 18 wins double last year's total. The 8th seeded Tigers beat Delaware in three straight sets on Friday behind an impressive overall team effort. Mizzou lost on Saturday night to Nebraska in three straight sets, knocking the Tigers out in the second round. Mizzou earned numerous SEC honors this season including, SEC Coach of the Year: Dawn Sullivan Libero of the Year: Maya Sands All-Freshman Team: Sierra Dudley All-SEC Team: Maya Sands and Jordan Illiff This Week’s Matches: (12/1) Delaware WIN 3-0 (12/2) Nebraska LOSS 3-0

FOOTBALL

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Mizzou basketball won both of its games this week to push its win streak at four heading into next week's Border War Showdown with Kansas. The Tigers picked up a road win against Pittsburgh on Tuesday by a score of 71-64. In the game Sean East II led the way with 21 points while shooting 3-4 from three-point range. The Tigers saw Aidan Shaw and Tamar Bates in the starting lineup for the first time this season. Bates had 12 points and two rebounds, Shaw had four points and four rebounds. Caleb Grill and Connor Vanover both played 20+ minutes off the bench in the teams win. On Sunday, Mizzou defeated Wichita State for the second year in a row, 82-72. East continued his impressive play with 22 points, nine assists, four rebounds and three steals in the team's victory. This Week’s Games: (11/28) Pittsburgh WIN 71-64 (12/3) Wichita State WIN 82-72 Next Week’s Games: (12/9) Kansas

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Mizzou women's basketball split its games this week losing on the road at Virginia and then winning at home against SEMO. On Thursday, Mizzou lost to Virginia 87-81 in an overtime matchup where four players played more than 40 minutes. Ashton Judd played a game-high 42 minutes and had 14 points, six rebounds and two assists. The Tigers were outscored in the overtime period 12-6 after putting up 26 points in the 4th quarter. On Saturday, the Tigers bounced back and beat SEMO at home 88-43. Abby Schreacke provided 16 points and four rebounds off the bench for the Tigers. Hayley Frank led the team in scoring with 18 points on 7-9 shooting. Mizzou is 6-3 on the season and will play two games next week against Missouri St. at home and Kansas St. at a neutral site in St. Joseph, Missouri. This Week's Games: (11/30) Virginia LOSS 87-81 (12/2) SEMO WIN 88-43 Next Week's Games: (12/6) Missouri State (12/9) Kansas State

WRESTLING

No. 3 Mizzou wrestling picked up its second ranked win over No. 18 Oklahoma on Friday night 30-12. This was the Tigers' sixth win in the last seven matchups against the Sooners, Mizzou has now outscored Oklahoma 63-15 in the last two meetings. Peyton Mocco (174) picked up a technical fall win in his dual to help lead the Tigers to victory. Keegan O’Toole (165) won by pin as well. On Saturday, wrestling earned three individual weight titles at the SIUE Cougar Clash and placed 2nd overall. Josh Edmond (141), Rocky Elam (197), and Zach Elam (285) all claimed top spots. This Week’s Matches: #18 Oklahoma WIN 30-12 SIUE Cougar Clash 2nd Place Next Week’s Matches: (12/8) Wyoming

SWIMMING AND DIVING