Football and basketball get most of the headlines and the eyeballs this time of year, but there's plenty else going on at Mizzou. Each week throughout the year, we'll take a look back at the week that was in Mizzou athletics.

VOLLEYBALL

Jordan Illiff and Maya Sands freceived 2023 American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Southeast All-Region recognition. Sands led the SEC in digs this season with 542 (4.71 digs/set) and earned all-region for the first time in her career. Sands was recently named SEC libero of the year and ranked 32nd overall in the NCAA this season in digs. Illiff received the honors for the first time in her career as well and ranked seventh in the SEC this season with 388 kills. Both Illiff and Sands were named to the All-SEC team this season as well.

GYMNASTICS

Mizzou gymnastics has been voted 12th in the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) preseason poll. Mizzou is ranked behind four other SEC programs in the poll. This marks the eighth consecutive season the team is ranked in the top-20 for preseason polls. The Tigers will officially begin its season January 6th against Lindenwood at the Hearnes Center. Mizzou will face off against nine ranked teams, five of which are ranked in the top ten this season.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Mizzou basketball lost this week in Lawrence to Kansas ,73-64. The Tiger guards Sean East II and Nick Honor led the team in scoring. East II finished with 21 points, six assists and three rebounds. Honor finished the game with 17 points and two assists. Next up Mizzou will face off against Seton Hall at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City. Last Week’s Games: (12/9) Kansas LOSS 73-64 Next Week’s Games: (12/17) Seton Hall



WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Mizzou women’s basketball defeated its second in state opponent in a row to begin the week on Wednesday. The Tigers defeated Missouri State for the second season in a row 81-63 behind strong play from the team's bench and Mama Dembele. Graduate transfer Abby Feit contributed double digits point off the bench in the second straight game with 13 on 6-8 shooting. Dembele led the Tiger offense in a near triple double attempt with 10 points, 12 assists and 8 rebounds. Dembele also made her presence known on the defensive end as she had three steals in the win. On Saturday, the Tigers fell to Kansas State in Saint Joseph, Missouri 84-56. Feit and Hayley Frank led the team in scoring with 13 points each. Next week Mizzou will face Illinois. Last Week's Games: (12/6) Missouri State WIN 81-63 (12/9) Kansas State LOSS 84-56 Next Weeks Games: (12/17) Illinois

WRESTLING

#3 Mizzou wrestling earned a win in dominant fashion against Big 12 foe Wyoming to move to 3-0. The Tigers took down the Cowboys 40-6 to win its eighth straight dual in the series history. #17 Noah Surtin (125) won his dual against Wyoming's #10 Jore Volk by decision 7-4. #1 Keegan O’Toole (165) pinned his opponent and won by fall in 35 seconds to keep his streak of bonus points and improve it to seven straight. #6 Zach Elam (285) recorded his seventh fall of the year to earn a new career high. Elam pinned his opponent in 41 seconds. #9 Peyton Mocco (174) would win his match by pin as well. Mizzou wrestling will face off against Air Force next week in a dual. Last Week’s Duals: (12/8) Wyoming WIN 40-6 Next Week’s Duals: (12/17) Air Force

FOOTBALL

RECRUITING