With SEC Media Days in the books, it’s time to start counting down the days to the start of the 2019 football season. Missouri will begin its preseason camp on Aug. 2. Each day until then, PowerMizzou will evaluate the roster one position group at a time, breaking down the depth chart and the outlook for the season. Today, we look at the Missouri cornerbacks.

DeMarkus Acy should start once again as a senior. (Kyle Okita)

The starters:

Missouri had its share of struggles against the pass last season, but the cornerbacks, and particularly the starting duo of DeMarkus Acy and Christian Holmes, performed better than most realized. Acy broke up 10 passes and had three interceptions, earning second-team all-SEC honors. Holmes had 12 break-ups and two picks, including one returned for a touchdown. According to Pro Football Focus, Holmes allowed the lowest completion percentage when targeted of any cornerback in the league at 40.3 percent, while Acy ranked fifth at 46.8 percent. Both players are back and should continue to match up with opposing teams’ top two wideouts this season.

The backups:

As well as he performed last season, Holmes didn’t earn a starting spot until midway through the year. The reason: That spot belonged to Adam Sparks, who burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2017. Sparks’ production took a bit of a step back last year and then a nagging leg injury forced him to miss the last five games of the season as well as most of the spring, but if he is healthy this year, he should have a role, perhaps as a nickelback. Sophomore Jarvis Ware also appears in line for an increased workload after burning his first year of eligibility last season. The physical corner earned high praise from the coaching staff during spring practices and should see plenty of action in nickel and dime packages. Providing depth behind Sparks and Ware will be converted wide receiver Richaud Floyd, redshirt freshman Chris Mills and newcomer Chris Shearin.

Camp outlook:

With its combination of productivity at the top of the depth chart and talent on the two-deep, this has a chance to be Missouri’s best group of cornerbacks in Barry Odom’s tenure. Acy has generated buzz as a potential early-round NFL Draft pick and Holmes did nothing but produce when he was on the field last year. The two things new cornerbacks coach David Gibbs will look for from the group will be more turnovers and consistency. Missouri’s 13 interceptions tied for 73rd most nationally last season, and Odom has stated one of the reasons he hired Gibbs was his track record of coaching defenses that take the ball away. Plus, as good as Acy and Holmes were last season, each surrendered a few explosive plays throughout the course of the year and particularly in the team’s Liberty Bowl loss to Oklahoma State. No cornerback is going to play an entire season without getting beat, but Missouri’s need to ensure when they do get beat, the result isn’t a 50-plus yard touchdown.

Projected Week One depth chart: